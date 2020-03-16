Kenya Airways flights from Lusaka Zambia headed for Nairobi lands in Arusha Tanzania

Monday morning saw a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight headed for Nairobi land in Arusha Tanzania, because of bad weather.

This followed several unsuccessful attempts to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Expected to land at JKIA at 7:35 am, the flight KQ708 left Lusaka at 03:45 am, but failed due to thick fog covering the airport.

The tracking site shows data of the flight trying to land twice at JKIA without any success. Finally, it diverted to Kilimanjaro International Airport and landed safely at 8:25 am.

Corporate affairs official from Kenya Airways while confirming the incident to Kenyan News said. “It is true that the aircraft had to divert to Arusha as per our safety protocols. It couldn’t land at the airport (JKIA) due to a heavy fog cover in the morning.”