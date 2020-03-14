Home News Kenya cancels Summit with Ethiopia and Somalia
News

Kenya cancels Summit with Ethiopia and Somalia

By Chuoyo Protus
Kenya's foreign affairs CS raychelle Omamo at a past function
Kenya's Foreign Affairs CS, Raychelle Omamo at a past function. Photo - courtesy.

Kenya has called off the Kenya-Somalia-Ethiopia Tripartite Summit due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

In a statement released yesterday (March 13th), the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the new developments. The countries had slated the summit for 16th March 2020.

‘Unavoidable circumstances’

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya…has the honour to inform that due to unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible for the Kenya-Somalia-Ethiopia Tripartite Summit to take place as earlier scheduled.”

The press release came just hours after Kenya recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19. Ethiopia also confirmed its first case on March 13th.

The Ministry regretted any inconveniences but assured the affected embassies of Ethiopia and Somalia that they would put forward new dates in due course.

“The Ministry avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the assurance of its highest consideration.” The Ministry concluded the statement.

Major events cancelled

Many countries have taken to cancelling and postponing major public gatherings as the threat of the COVID-19 disease looms large over the entire world.

The SARS-CoV-2 has affected over 115 countries. The number of people that it has infected is over 130,000. Its fast, indiscriminate spreading has many people all over the world anxious.

Mild cases

Though many of the cases are mild, it is still lethal. With over 70 per cent of those affected recovering without much medical attention, the illness has still claimed over 5000 lives. Its mortality rate is on average at 3 per cent.

Because of its fast spread, it has put the health facilities of many affected countries in duress. Countries like Italy and the US under struggling to contain the growing number of infections.

WHO measures

After WHO declared it a worldwide pandemic, many countries are now turning their attention towards containment. Thus, why many are cancelling major gathering events.

WHO expects that almost all countries will be affected by the novel viral infection. Thus, they called for better preparedness from all countries as well as improved vigilance to contain the spread.

WHO has, additionally, teamed up with several organizations to raise money for countries that may not cope well with the COVID-19.

