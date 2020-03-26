Kenya confirms first death from coronavirus

On Thursday, the first Kenyan succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Kenya stands at 31.

The victim, a 66-year older man, had had diabetes for a long time. He passed away at the Aga Khan hospital Intensive Care Unit today afternoon.

In a statement to the press, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said. “The man who was suffering from diabetes arrived in the country on March 13, 2020, from South Africa via Swaziland.”

The uncertain turn of events comes barely hours after an announcement was made regarding the recovery of the first person from coronavirus.

A 27-year old who tested positive for the highly contagious virus on March 13 recovered completely. Known by the code name patient zero, her recovery shed some light at the end of the tunnel.

The country hoped it would successfully curb the pandemic that has caused havoc in the entire world.

Early in the day, Kenya reported three other people of having contracted the disease. Previously, there were 28 confirmed cases.

Mercy Mwangangi, the Health Chief Administrative, stated the latest cases involved females who had interacted with individuals from previously reported cases.

She further stated that two of the reported cases came from Kilifi County, while the other one from Nairobi.

“In the last 24 hours, we sent 74 samples to be tested in health facilities. Three of those turned out positive,” said the Chief Administrative Secretary.

At the moment, the three remain in isolation.

While commenting further on the arising cases, Mwangangi said the government, in conjunction with relevant authorities, is trying to trace 1,029 people that interacted with the infected persons.

Since confirming the first COVID-19 case, 123 people have been allowed to go home after completing their 14 days in quarantine.

Presently, Mbagathi hospital has 18 people in admission.

“We urge people to strictly observe social distancing, especially in areas emerging as hotspots such as Kilifi,” the CAS warned.

She noted 2,000 people who had come in the country were under forced quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus.