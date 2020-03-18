Kenya confirms three more cases of coronavirus

Health Cabinet Secretary has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the number to seven.

Speaking to the press, CS Kagwe said three of the patients included a couple who jetted into the country from Spain.

The third individual a Burundian national who, upon arrival from Dubai, was screened at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“As of today, we have an additional three cases of coronavirus, bringing the current number of cases in Kenya to seven confirmed cases. All these are imported cases from outside the country. Of the three are a couple from Spain and a Burundian from Dubai,” said CS Kagwe.

The CS, however, noted that the majority of reported cases involved Kenyans coming in contact with other travelers. An indication from the reported numbers showed importation of the dreaded virus from oversea countries.

Currently, 18 people are admitted at the Mbagathi hospital, of who seven tested negative. The remaining 11 still need to get results from National Influenza Center laboratories.

“18 cases are currently admitted at Mbagathi, seven have been screened and are negative. Samples from the remaining 11 are currently being tested. It is now clear that the threat we face is from Kenyans from other countries,” he stated further.