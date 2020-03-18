Home News Breaking news Kenya confirms three more cases of coronavirus
NewsBreaking news

Kenya confirms three more cases of coronavirus

By Laiza Maketso

Health Cabinet Secretary has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the number to seven.

Speaking to the press, CS Kagwe said three of the patients included a couple who jetted into the country from Spain.

The third individual a Burundian national who, upon arrival from Dubai, was screened at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

“As of today, we have an additional three cases of coronavirus, bringing the current number of cases in Kenya to seven confirmed cases. All these are imported cases from outside the country. Of the three are a couple from Spain and a Burundian from Dubai,” said CS Kagwe.

The CS, however, noted that the majority of reported cases involved Kenyans coming in contact with other travelers. An indication from the reported numbers showed importation of the dreaded virus from oversea countries.

Currently, 18 people are admitted at the Mbagathi hospital, of who seven tested negative. The remaining 11 still need to get results from National Influenza Center laboratories.

“18 cases are currently admitted at Mbagathi, seven have been screened and are negative. Samples from the remaining 11 are currently being tested. It is now clear that the threat we face is from Kenyans from other countries,” he stated further.

Previous articleAuditor General’s office accused of tender biases

RELATED ARTICLES

Local news

Auditor General’s office accused of tender biases

Stanley Kasee -
The office of the Auditor-General is on the spot after reports of an alleged biased report into a lucrative tender on motor vehicle inspection. It...
Read more
Breaking news

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge orders all money coming from banks quarantined for a week

Laiza Maketso -
Patrick Njoroge, Central Bank of Kenya Governor, on Wednesday, March 18 gave a directive, for all monies coming from banks to remain quarantined for...
Read more
Health

5 ways life will change after COVID-19

Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease -2019), is a pandemic that is upon unlike any other that we have seen in our lifetime. The virus started in Wuhan,...
Read more
15,327FansLike
3,421FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenya confirms three more cases of coronavirus

Breaking news Laiza Maketso -
Health Cabinet Secretary has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the number to seven. Speaking to the press, CS Kagwe said three of the...
Read more

Auditor General’s office accused of tender biases

Local news Stanley Kasee -
The office of the Auditor-General is on the spot after reports of an alleged biased report into a lucrative tender on motor vehicle inspection. It...
Read more

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge orders all money coming from banks quarantined for a week

Breaking news Laiza Maketso -
Patrick Njoroge, Central Bank of Kenya Governor, on Wednesday, March 18 gave a directive, for all monies coming from banks to remain quarantined for...
Read more

5 ways life will change after COVID-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease -2019), is a pandemic that is upon unlike any other that we have seen in our lifetime. The virus started in Wuhan,...
Read more

Sports Tribunal declares FKF regime illegal

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) yesterday declared that the current FKF regime was in office illegally. In the landmark ruling, Ohaga also declared null and...
Read more

Petty offenders will not be detained – Says Owino

News Erick Flavour -
In a bid to ease congestion in the police cells and prevents the possible spread of Covid-19, the police will not detain those arrested...
Read more

City Hall to fumigate Nairobi

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following directives of measures that the country should take to contain coronavirus, City Hall has announced that it will start fumigating Nairobi. The operations will...
Read more

Sonko halts arrest of hawkers over virus

News Tracy Nabwile -
Hawkers in Nairobi have a reason to smile . Same goes for other unlicensed traders. They can now freely display their items for sale...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke