Kenya Power sued over electrocution accident that left man blind and paralyzed

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) will have to appear in court following an electrocution accident that left a 31-year old man blind and paralyzed. The victim is seeking compensation.

Isaac Matati, the victim, narrated that the accident took on 16th October 2020. He was heading to Waiyaki way after completing his garbage collection activities around Riverside area.

Isaac was walking around Chiromo area when he stepped on a naked wire and got met his fate. He told news reporters that he did not remember what happened after that. Isaac woke up in the hospital several hours later.

At the time, he had lost his sight and was paralyzed. The hospital discharged him on 12th December 2020.

“I don’t know whether I screamed or shivered because I woke up in a hospital,” Isaac said.

Medical reports show that the accident paralyzed him and made him lose his eyesight. He cannot walk completely.

Since the accident, Isaac’s mother has been taking care of him. She revealed that he could no longer do most things on his own.

The family lawyer wrote a demand letter to Kenya Power and Lighting Company early this month. KPLC said they are investigating the matter.

“We are investigating the matter to know the circumstances under which the man got hurt. Depending on the investigation’s outcome, we will do what is necessary,” a statement by KPLC reads in part.