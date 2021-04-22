Kenya recorded a rise of 92 % in Gender-Based Violence in 2020 – Gender Ministry says

Gender-based violence in Kenya rose by 92 percent for the first six months of 2020, a study by the Gender Ministry has revealed.

Gender Cabinet Secretary Margret Kobia, in a report she read out on Thursday, said that the cases rose between January and June 2020. Nairobi, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nakuru, and Kiambu reported the highest number of cases.

Physical assault, rape most common

The study found that the most prevalent types of violence were physical assault, rape, murder, defilement, among others.

“The most common forms of Gender-based violence found in the study were physical assault, rape, and attempted rate, defilement, murder, sexual offenses, child marriages, child neglect, and psychological torture,” Kobia said.

The study found that several contributing factors led to the rise in violence. Among them were alcohol, drugs, substance abuse, poor parenting, poverty, identity crisis, and moral decadence.

Stressful 2020

Kobia said that between January and December 2020, they recorded 5009 cases of GBV through the national toll-free 1195 helpline.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which drove to massive job cuts, social and physical isolation, and mental health issues, may have been a great contributor to the rise.

After the disease landed in Kenya in March, there were lockdowns, banning of gatherings. All these led to business closures, which in turn led to the loss of jobs and income.

The curb this, Kobia said that the government deployed a multi-pronged approach. They approved an inter-agency strategy to deal with the matter.

Concerted efforts to fight vice

Among them were six ministries (Public Service and Gender, Education, ICT, Health, Labour and Interior), county governments, development partners, and other non-government organisations.

However, Prof Kobia said the way to breaking the cycle of GBV was still a long way off.

“All sections of our society have critical roles to play, whether big or small, in preventing GBV and save the society,” she said.

She also called on prioritizing programs targeting men and boys, the biggest perpetrators (and victims) of GBV, against all forms of Gender-based violence.

Statement issued today by the Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Margaret Kobia on increased Gender Based Violence in the Country.#StopGBV#KomeshaDhuluma pic.twitter.com/zamFgD2rX7 — Ministry of Public Service & Gender (@PSYGKenya) April 22, 2021