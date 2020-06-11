Kenya records 121 covid-19 infections, 44 recoveries, and 3 deaths

The Ministry of Health has announced that 121 more people tested positive for the covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours.

The new infections account for the 3,291 samples taken, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,215.

Also, since the confirmation of the pandemic, Kenya has tested 106,247 people.

One hundred and fifteen of the new cases include Kenyan citizens, while six come from foreigners. Their age ranges between 4 months and 86 years, 92 males and 29 females.

Distribution of covid-19 infections

Distribution of the infections across various counties is as follows: Nairobi (49), Busia (37), Mombasa (20), Kajiado (5), Migori (4), Kiambu (2), Kilifi (2), Murang’a (1) and Nyeri (1).

On the other hand, sub-counties recorded their infections s follows: Kibra (18), Westlands (9), Kasarani, Roysambu, Starehe and Makadara (1) case eachKamukunji (4), Ruaraka (4) Dagoretti North (3), Embakasi Central, Embakasi West and Langata (2) cases each.

Mombasa, which has also recorded a high number of covid-19 infections distribution was as follows: Kisauni (3), Likoni (7), Mvita (5), Nyali (1) and Jomvu and Chamgamwe (2) cases each.

At the same time, 44 more people recovered from the virus at various facilities across the country. Currently, the number of recoveries in Kenya stands at 1,092.

During the briefing, the Health CS confirmed that three more people succumbed to the illness. Following the recent deaths, the number of fatalities in the country now stands at 92.