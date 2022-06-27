Kenya records 232 new cases of Covid 19

Kenya on Monday recorded 232 new cases of Covid 19 from a sample size of 2,030 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 11.4 per cent.

A statement from the Ministry of Health said 210 of the cases are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners.

Of these 117 are males and 115 females.

“The youngest is a one-year-old while the oldest is 96 years old,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 332,459 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,746,859.

The Ministry said 390 patients have recovered from the disease.

The number of patients in the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program is 367 while 23 are from various health facilities countrywide.

This pushes the total recoveries to 323,057 of whom 269,882 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,175 are from various health facilities.

No patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,652.

There are 110 patients currently admitted to the health facilities, while 3,640 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of whom three are on ventilator support while one is on supplemental oxygen.

“No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” CS Kagwe said.

So far, a total of 18,736,222 vaccines have been administered across the country.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 5,963.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.