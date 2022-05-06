Menu
Search
News

Kenya records 28 new cases of Covid, positivity rate at 1.2%

Date:

Kenya has recorded 28 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample of 2,315 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is at 1.2 per cent. 

According to the statement  released on Friday, 18 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. Of these, 20 are males and eight are females.

The youngest patient is a 15-year old while the oldest is 66 years old.

The total number of confirmed positive cases is at 323,846 out of a cumulative of 3,610,647.

The number of patients that recovered in the period of 24 hours is 13. All of them were in the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program.

The number of total recoveries is now at 318,055. Of whom 265,027 were in Home-Based Care and Isolation while 53,028 were in health facilities countrywide. 

There were no deaths recorded. The cumulative number of deaths remains at 5,649. 

A total of four patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 138 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

One patient is on supplemental oxygen in the general wards.

There are no patients in the intensive care Unit (ICU) or in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of May 5, a total of 17,927,457 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 16,305,642 doses were administered to the adult population.

Another 1,285,578 were administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 31,957 were administered to the ages below 15 but above 12 years.

The booster doses were 304,280.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 7,444 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the same period was 1,542.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.5 per cent.

Previous articleDrought situation rapidly deteriorating, urgent need for humanitarian assistance- Red Cross

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Drought situation rapidly deteriorating, urgent need for humanitarian assistance- Red Cross

kenyan -
The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and...

PSG: it burns for Warren Zaire-Emery

kenyan -
Warren Zaire-Emery is only 16 years old and...

Hamis Masa to deputise Kinoti in changes at DCI

kenyan -
A new deputy director of the Directorate of...

José Mourinho is happy for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid

kenyan -
Qualified for the first final in the history...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Drought situation rapidly deteriorating, urgent need for humanitarian assistance- Red Cross

News 0
The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and...

PSG: it burns for Warren Zaire-Emery

football 0
Warren Zaire-Emery is only 16 years old and...

Hamis Masa to deputise Kinoti in changes at DCI

News 0
A new deputy director of the Directorate of...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.