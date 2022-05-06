Kenya records 28 new cases of Covid, positivity rate at 1.2%

Kenya has recorded 28 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample of 2,315 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is at 1.2 per cent.

According to the statement released on Friday, 18 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners. Of these, 20 are males and eight are females.

The youngest patient is a 15-year old while the oldest is 66 years old.

The total number of confirmed positive cases is at 323,846 out of a cumulative of 3,610,647.

The number of patients that recovered in the period of 24 hours is 13. All of them were in the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program.

The number of total recoveries is now at 318,055. Of whom 265,027 were in Home-Based Care and Isolation while 53,028 were in health facilities countrywide.

There were no deaths recorded. The cumulative number of deaths remains at 5,649.

A total of four patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 138 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

One patient is on supplemental oxygen in the general wards.

There are no patients in the intensive care Unit (ICU) or in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of May 5, a total of 17,927,457 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 16,305,642 doses were administered to the adult population.

Another 1,285,578 were administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 31,957 were administered to the ages below 15 but above 12 years.

The booster doses were 304,280.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 7,444 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the same period was 1,542.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.5 per cent.