Kenya records eight deaths, 1,105 new Covid cases

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 1,105 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s caseload to 313,677, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The CS in a press briefing confirmed that this was from a sample size of 6,945 recordings registering a positivity rate of 15.9 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 3,111,402.

The country’s fatalities have risen to 5,462 after another nine patients succumbed to the disease on diverse dates.

Kagwe said that there are 1,223 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 21,411 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Some 42 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of them on ventilatory support while one is on supplemental oxygen.

Another 298 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 293 of them are in the general wards. 5 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, 3,320 patients have recovered from the disease, 2,991 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 329 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 271,893 of whom 221,481 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 50,412 are from various health facilities countrywide

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

As of January 10, a total of 10,696,021 vaccines has been administered across the country. Of these, 6,077,770 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,533,842.

Another 24,697 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 59,712 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.8 per cent.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.6 per cent.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.