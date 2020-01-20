Kenya secures a sh 170 billion investment deal with UK government.

On Monday 20th January 2020, Kenya secured an investment deal with the British government worth more than sh170 billion. The amount will be channeled to finance, renewables, entrepreneurship, and housing.

Jane Marriot, the British High Commissioner, said that these deals will create a new lasting partnership that will deliver more jobs, investment, and growth to Kenya. The deals were reached in London during the ongoing UK-Africa Summit.

The High Commissioner confirmed that the British government has a lot of money to offer ambitious African firms that have a strong reputation for integrity and reliability. He further said the summit had showcased to the world, business and entrepreneurship, the best of the Kenyan government and the partnership will help Kenya continue to flourish.

A memorandum of understanding was signed through the deal to collaborate on mobilizing private finance to Kenyan projects. This partnership brings British expertise and mechanism to trigger economic development in Kenya.

Kenya will benefit from a Sh 3.9 billion investment in energy-efficient housing, which will see the setup of 10,000 homes for rent and sale. At the same time, the deal also gets Kenya an investment of $167 million by Diageo to build environmentally friendly breweries.

The UK also said that it would support to design new facilities to plan, deliver and to help finance a range of infrastructure projects that are attractive to businesses and investors across Africa Kenya included. Sustainability will be central to these new infrastructure projects, focusing majorly on investment with low carbon emissions and those that will be resilient to the changing climate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said, while responding to the panel questions, as a result of growing climate problem, developing countries should work tirelessly to sustain economic growth to achieve SDGs as they focus on vision 2030. Uhuru said the 40 million dollar bond that will be received from the green bond would be used to put up 5,000 environment units that will serve as accommodation for college students. He also added that Kenya is also targeting its sovereign green bond to develop capacity in the housing and energy sectors.