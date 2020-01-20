Home Business News Kenya secures a sh 170 billion investment deal with UK government.
Business NewsNews

Kenya secures a sh 170 billion investment deal with UK government.

By Stephen Ginni

On Monday 20th January 2020, Kenya secured an investment deal with the British government worth more than sh170 billion. The amount will be channeled to finance, renewables, entrepreneurship, and housing.
Jane Marriot, the British High Commissioner, said that these deals will create a new lasting partnership that will deliver more jobs, investment, and growth to Kenya. The deals were reached in London during the ongoing UK-Africa Summit.

The High Commissioner confirmed that the British government has a lot of money to offer ambitious African firms that have a strong reputation for integrity and reliability. He further said the summit had showcased to the world, business and entrepreneurship, the best of the Kenyan government and the partnership will help Kenya continue to flourish.

A memorandum of understanding was signed through the deal to collaborate on mobilizing private finance to Kenyan projects. This partnership brings British expertise and mechanism to trigger economic development in Kenya.

Kenya will benefit from a Sh 3.9 billion investment in energy-efficient housing, which will see the setup of 10,000 homes for rent and sale. At the same time, the deal also gets Kenya an investment of $167 million by Diageo to build environmentally friendly breweries.

The UK also said that it would support to design new facilities to plan, deliver and to help finance a range of infrastructure projects that are attractive to businesses and investors across Africa Kenya included. Sustainability will be central to these new infrastructure projects, focusing majorly on investment with low carbon emissions and those that will be resilient to the changing climate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said, while responding to the panel questions, as a result of growing climate problem, developing countries should work tirelessly to sustain economic growth to achieve SDGs as they focus on vision 2030. Uhuru said the 40 million dollar bond that will be received from the green bond would be used to put up 5,000 environment units that will serve as accommodation for college students. He also added that Kenya is also targeting its sovereign green bond to develop capacity in the housing and energy sectors.

Previous articleMombasa County to host the third BBI forum

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Mombasa County to host the third BBI forum

Stephen Ginni -
January 10, the first BBI forum was held in Kisii County. The forum brought together leaders from the Nyanza region. During the forum in Kakamega,...
Read more
News

Court upholds appointment of Kiama as the new UoN Vice-Chancellor

Erick Flavour -
The directive issued by Education CS, Dr. George Magoha, revoking the appointment of Professor Stephen Kiama as the new vice-Chancellor for the University of...
Read more
News

National Police Service vow not to protect VIPs involved in crime

Erick Flavour -
The National Police Service has vowed not to protect the VIPs engaging in criminal activities until the courts clear them. The NPS issued a statement...
Read more
14,768FansLike
3,457FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenya secures a sh 170 billion investment deal with UK government.

Business News Stephen Ginni -
On Monday 20th January 2020, Kenya secured an investment deal with the British government worth more than sh170 billion. The amount will be channeled...
Read more

Mombasa County to host the third BBI forum

County News Stephen Ginni -
January 10, the first BBI forum was held in Kisii County. The forum brought together leaders from the Nyanza region. During the forum in Kakamega,...
Read more

Police arrests three students over Awasi Boys High School dormitory fire

County News Erick Flavour -
Three students from Awasi Boys High School in Kisumu County, Nyando Sub-County following a dormitory fire breakout on Sunday night. The fire started in one...
Read more

Court upholds appointment of Kiama as the new UoN Vice-Chancellor

News Erick Flavour -
The directive issued by Education CS, Dr. George Magoha, revoking the appointment of Professor Stephen Kiama as the new vice-Chancellor for the University of...
Read more

National Police Service vow not to protect VIPs involved in crime

News Erick Flavour -
The National Police Service has vowed not to protect the VIPs engaging in criminal activities until the courts clear them. The NPS issued a statement...
Read more

Kenyans continue protesting the worsening state of roads in the country

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenyans all over the country are holding protests over the terrible state of roads in the nation. Machakos county residents were protesting along Kitui...
Read more

Wazito tactician Stewart Hall on why the club signed Liberian star

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Wazito FC tactician Stewart Hall says they signed Augustine Otu as they believe he will help the side get more goals in the Kenya...
Read more

HELB writes off student loans worth Ksh.55.6 million

News Connie Mukenyi -
Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) was forced to write off millions of shillings worth of debt owed. Charles Ringera revealed in a statement the board...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke