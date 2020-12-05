Home News Kenya sees weekly Covid cases decline after rising for eight weeks straight
News

Kenya sees weekly Covid cases decline after rising for eight weeks straight

By Chuoyo Protus

Kenya has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases for the first time in eight weeks as the second wave appears to be peaking.

October and November were the two deadliest months in Kenya’s Covid history, but it appears the worst may be ending.

Since October, Kenya has seen a steady rise in new Covid cases, a surge that has seen half of the country’s confirmed cases come at that time. From week 28 through to week 36, weekly cases in Kenya rose almost eight-fold. From 876 cases in week 28, Kenya peaked at 7,422 on week 36.

Sixth in Africa

That surge has seen Kenya report 87,249 total Covid cases. Through that period, Kenya has risen to sixth in Africa’s worst-hit countries.

Furthermore, deaths have also risen sharply in the past eight weeks, with fatalities peaking on week 35. During that week, Kenya lost 131 people.

However, infections and deaths appear to be peaking as we end week 38. While Kenya saw the weekly case rise again, death went down significantly. Over the past week, Kenya has reported 6,281 cases, up from 5,957 in week 37.

However, deaths dropped from 97 in week 37 to 73 in week 38. And for the past two days, Kenya has seen deaths below two digits, the first time that has happened since early October.

This week also saw Kenya post record recoveries, with over 11,000 people recovering on Thursday. Now, Kenya’s recoveries stand at 68,110. That puts the country’s recovery rate at 78 per cent, up from an average of 67 per cent over the past few weeks.

Concern over December festivities

However, concern has begun rising again as Kenyans prepare for December festivities. Tradition means that many will want to travel to their rural homes. This move, however, risks leading to another spike in infections. It is for these reasons that governors are pressing President Kenyatta to impose a lockdown during the period.

However, it remains to be whether Kenyans will comply with a lockdown if it comes to pass.

