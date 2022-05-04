Kenya to benefit from partnership with Japan

Kenya has signed a number of MoUs with Japan that will see the East African country reap big.

On Tuesday, various public and private sector firms from Japan signed over 15 MoUs with Kenyan firms and state organisations in Africa, 12 of which directly affect Kenya.

The MoUs that address diverse sectors including finance, energy, and healthcare are anticipated to solidify cooperation and collaboration between the public and private sectors in both Japan and Africa.

The renewed partnership comes amidst Kenya’s effort to build its manufacturing capacity as part of its efforts to industrialise and increase its exports.

This is mainly the exportation of agricultural products.

Trade CS Betty Maina said relations between Africa and Asia have grown significantly in recent years, with Japan becoming a fairly reciprocal trade pattern.

In 2020, Africa’s exports to Japan were around $8.6 billion, whereas African imports from Japan were approximately $7.9 billion.

Japan has been instrumental in the development of Africa.

These include the enhanced role of regional integration through the Regional Economic Communities to expand industrialization, trade, and investments.

” The conclusion and signing of 15 MoUs between the public and private sectors of African nations and Japan indicate deepening partnerships between Japan and the continent,” CS Maina said.

The Mou signed include an agreement between the Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Japan’s Association for overseas Technical Cooperation amd Sustainable Partnership in which Kenya stands to gain technical resources from Japan.

Kam vice Vice Chairman Rajan Shah said: “Through this alliance, we can be able to get knowledge and skills transfer so that we are more efficient in our manufacturing sector.”

He said as part of the partnership with Japan firm AOTS, manufacturers in Kenya will now be introduced to a new system of machinery analysis of data which has been lacking over the years.

There is also an MOu between the Kenyan Ministry of Health and the health ministry, labour and welfare of Japan- to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of health.

KTDA and Japan’s firm Mitsui and Co have also signed an MoU to commence study on the development of micro hydropower generation plants for use by tea factories.

There is also a joint initiative on the vehicle KD project in Kenya between Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Kenya’s Association Vehicle Assemblers Limited (AVA).