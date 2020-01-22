Kenya to screen travelers for Chinese coronavirus

The Kenyan government has affirmed it has put in place surveillance to prevent the entrance of the coronavirus that broke out in China into the country.

The Ministry of Health stated on Thursday that those traveling from China into Kenya via various border points would undergo rigorous screening for the coronavirus to help prevent the disease from spreading.

The ministry has since sent an alert to all the 47 counties urging them to play a part in the exercise and work closely with the government.

“Ministry of Health has heightened surveillance at all ports of entry and screening of passengers for coronavirus. An alert has also been sent to all 47 counties through the directors of health and Kenyan governors to widen efforts,” the Ministry tweeted.

The stand-in Public Health Director, Dr. Patrick Amoth, stated that the government wasn’t disregarding the deep business relationship Kenya and China shares.

“We have started screening for all passengers who are coming from China, and we will wait for the WHO to give us further guidance,” said Dr. Amoth.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport receives not less than three flights every day as people move to China and back to Kenya.

Reuters stated on Thursday that the coronavirus is thought to be similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and that it had killed at least nine folks.

Chinese media also reported that 473 cases had been noted across the country as of Tuesday, 21 January 2020.

The Chinese authorities said that the coronavirus emerged first in Wuhan city and that they were yet to find out its origin.

They also said the virus is believed to have originated animals since Wuhan city is famous for illegal trading of wildlife. World Health Organization (WHO) supported the assertion that coronavirus might have come from the animals.

Due to the spread of the virus, the Chinese government has remain alert while it tries to contain the current situation of the country.