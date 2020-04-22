Kenya to start mass production of ventilators

Kenya is on the verge of producing ventilators, an industrial invention that will hugely boost the fight against the Covid-19 crisis.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) on Tuesday made public the model of a locally developed ventilator in Nairobi.

The model PumuaIshi 2.0 is intended to complete the intensive care unit (ICU) respirator. KAM says the ventilator is mobile, portable, compact, robust, easy to use, and economical.

“The primary focus of the PumuaIshi 2.0 is to provide intermittent positive-pressure ventilation (IPPV),” Ashit Shah, a specialist on ventilators made with Israeli technology, said.

He added that it was the process of mechanically or manually ventilating patients who are experiencing a brief stop of respiration and those who have labored or difficulty in breathing.

Shah said that the ventilator could be used by novice and also operate for up to four hours without power.

KAM chairman (automotive sector) Niraj Hirani stated that the firm would be able to make 100 pieces daily and 500 pieces weekly once mass production commences.

Cabinet Secretary of Industrialization Betty Maina said that the invention resulted from the challenge to local manufacturers to come through in the war against the killer virus.

The Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, and Kenyatta University are also in their way to mass production of the gadgets.

Global Market

Ms. Maina reiterated that the innovations need to be encouraged even after the Coronavirus epidemic and that Kenyan manufacturers should take part in both regional and global markets.

She added that the local manufacturers could make and deliver essential medical equipment whenever required to.

KAM chief executive officer Phyllis Wakiaga stated that the PumuaIshi 2.0 prototype would be tested and refined within the next five days and subsequently proceeds into mass production after two to four weeks.

Wakiaga said that the production cost of the ventilator would be a quarter of the amount required to import such a gadget.

She added that the pandemic presented an opportunity for the local manufacturers to show what they can do best and for the good of the country.