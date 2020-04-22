Home News Kenya to start mass production of ventilators
News

Kenya to start mass production of ventilators

By Erick Flavour

Kenya is on the verge of producing ventilators, an industrial invention that will hugely boost the fight against the Covid-19 crisis.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) on Tuesday made public the model of a locally developed ventilator in Nairobi.

The model PumuaIshi 2.0 is intended to complete the intensive care unit (ICU) respirator. KAM says the ventilator is mobile, portable, compact, robust, easy to use, and economical.

“The primary focus of the PumuaIshi 2.0 is to provide intermittent positive-pressure ventilation (IPPV),” Ashit Shah, a specialist on ventilators made with Israeli technology, said.

He added that it was the process of mechanically or manually ventilating patients who are experiencing a brief stop of respiration and those who have labored or difficulty in breathing.

Shah said that the ventilator could be used by novice and also operate for up to four hours without power.

KAM chairman (automotive sector) Niraj Hirani stated that the firm would be able to make 100 pieces daily and 500 pieces weekly once mass production commences.

Cabinet Secretary of Industrialization Betty Maina said that the invention resulted from the challenge to local manufacturers to come through in the war against the killer virus.

The Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, and Kenyatta University are also in their way to mass production of the gadgets.

Global Market

Ms. Maina reiterated that the innovations need to be encouraged even after the Coronavirus epidemic and that Kenyan manufacturers should take part in both regional and global markets.

She added that the local manufacturers could make and deliver essential medical equipment whenever required to.

KAM chief executive officer Phyllis Wakiaga stated that the PumuaIshi 2.0 prototype would be tested and refined within the next five days and subsequently proceeds into mass production after two to four weeks.

Wakiaga said that the production cost of the ventilator would be a quarter of the amount required to import such a gadget.

She added that the pandemic presented an opportunity for the local manufacturers to show what they can do best and for the good of the country.

Previous articleHealth workers to benefit from Safaricom as they fight covid-19 pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Health workers to benefit from Safaricom as they fight covid-19 pandemic

Stanley Kasee -
Safaricom is set to give healthcare workers a comprehensive care package that includes three months of free airtime and internet bundles amid the covid-19...
Read more
News

We burn all used masks – Mbagathi Hospital disputes recycling claims

Edwin Ginni -
Following claims and concerns that used masks at Mbagathi Hospital are being recycled and later sold by hawkers at the facility, the institution's management...
Read more
News

Naivas supermarkets diversify to selling alcohol

Tracy Nabwile -
Naivas supermarkets have had a long-standing tradition of not selling alcohol in any of their branches. Not selling alcohol gave their rivals a competitive...
Read more
15,566FansLike
3,451FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenya to start mass production of ventilators

News Erick Flavour -
Kenya is on the verge of producing ventilators, an industrial invention that will hugely boost the fight against the Covid-19 crisis. The Kenya Association of...
Read more

Health workers to benefit from Safaricom as they fight covid-19 pandemic

Health Stanley Kasee -
Safaricom is set to give healthcare workers a comprehensive care package that includes three months of free airtime and internet bundles amid the covid-19...
Read more

We burn all used masks – Mbagathi Hospital disputes recycling claims

News Edwin Ginni -
Following claims and concerns that used masks at Mbagathi Hospital are being recycled and later sold by hawkers at the facility, the institution's management...
Read more

List of money lending mobile apps barred by CBK from accessing CRB

Business news Laiza Maketso -
Last week, Central Bank boss Patrick Njoroge barred some mobile loaning apps from accessing services offered by CRB. Currently, various mobile lenders can't access an...
Read more

Naivas supermarkets diversify to selling alcohol

News Tracy Nabwile -
Naivas supermarkets have had a long-standing tradition of not selling alcohol in any of their branches. Not selling alcohol gave their rivals a competitive...
Read more

They are punishing us – Gospel singer Eko Dydda speaks after being taken into forced quarantine

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Renowned gospel singer Eko Dydda has for the first time spoken after being arrested for violating curfew rules while he was getting medicine for...
Read more

COVID-19: Five more recover, fifteen more test positive in Kenya

Health Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 cases in Kenya have reached 296 after 15 more people tested positive for the virus. Dr Mercy Mwangangi, in the daily briefing, stated that...
Read more

Mutua suspends distribution of alcohol and alcohol products in Machakos

County News Stanley Kasee -
The Machakos county government has suspended the distribution of alcohol and alcohol products in the county. Following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke