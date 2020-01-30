Kenya, US commence talks on free trade

The initiation of Kenya talks with the US over the establishment of a free trade arrangement was on Thursday, 30 January 2020, approved after a meeting that was led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting, which was held at State House, Nairobi, recognized that the negotiation, which could take longer to complete, will help the Kenyan goods and products to have free and smooth access to the US consumer market even as the AGOA pact comes to an end.

100 percent primary-secondary transition

During the meeting, members present were presented with the progress report on the ongoing 100-percent primary to secondary transition initiative by the national government.

In the report, the Ministry of Education highlighted that decisive action had hitherto achieved a 93 percent enrolment rate and that efforts had been enhanced to ensure the target which is 100 percent, is achieved by the 13 February 2020 deadline.

The members revised the admission deadline date to mid-February to ensure that the new learners weren’t left behind in their studies by their already admitted peers.

The cabinet meeting resolved to establish a subcommittee led by CS Education Professor George Magoha that will involve stakeholders, including religious leaders and politicians, in ensuring that all KCPE 2019 candidates are admitted to secondary schools.

Invasion of desert locusts

The President also received a progress report from the Ministry of Agriculture on the current efforts dealing with the invasion of desert locusts in various parts of the country.

While taking note of the extent of the threat the invasion posed on food security of the nation, the attendees also passed the proposal to involve government to government engagements with other countries that produce fast-acting pesticides for quick importation as well as application in the already affected regions.

Regarding the nature of cross-border locust invasion, the meeting resolved that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should engage and work closely with the regional and multilateral agencies such as IGAD and FAO to establish measures on how to handle the threat in the region.

Coronavirus

The attendees also received the Ministry of Health’s brief on preemptive modalities being put in place to protect the country against attack by the Coronavirus.

Additionally, the meeting debated and approved the raft measures that included passenger screening before embarking from planes originating from affected regions. They further issued a direction for the Ministry of Health and that of Transport to introduce special measures to manage individuals’ movement via Kenya from affected areas.

The Ministry of Health has maintained constant contact with the international health institutions such as WHO and CDC on the global depiction of the Coronavirus outbreak.