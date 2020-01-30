Home News Kenya, US commence talks on free trade
Kenya, US commence talks on free trade

By Erick Flavour
President Uhuru Kenyatta chairs a meeting at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, January 30, 2020

The initiation of Kenya talks with the US over the establishment of a free trade arrangement was on Thursday, 30 January 2020, approved after a meeting that was led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting, which was held at State House, Nairobi, recognized that the negotiation, which could take longer to complete, will help the Kenyan goods and products to have free and smooth access to the US consumer market even as the AGOA pact comes to an end.

100 percent primary-secondary transition

During the meeting, members present were presented with the progress report on the ongoing 100-percent primary to secondary transition initiative by the national government.

In the report, the Ministry of Education highlighted that decisive action had hitherto achieved a 93 percent enrolment rate and that efforts had been enhanced to ensure the target which is 100 percent, is achieved by the 13 February 2020 deadline.

The members revised the admission deadline date to mid-February to ensure that the new learners weren’t left behind in their studies by their already admitted peers.

The cabinet meeting resolved to establish a subcommittee led by CS Education Professor George Magoha that will involve stakeholders, including religious leaders and politicians, in ensuring that all KCPE 2019 candidates are admitted to secondary schools.

Invasion of desert locusts

The President also received a progress report from the Ministry of Agriculture on the current efforts dealing with the invasion of desert locusts in various parts of the country.

While taking note of the extent of the threat the invasion posed on food security of the nation, the attendees also passed the proposal to involve government to government engagements with other countries that produce fast-acting pesticides for quick importation as well as application in the already affected regions.

Regarding the nature of cross-border locust invasion, the meeting resolved that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should engage and work closely with the regional and multilateral agencies such as IGAD and FAO to establish measures on how to handle the threat in the region.

Coronavirus

The attendees also received the Ministry of Health’s brief on preemptive modalities being put in place to protect the country against attack by the Coronavirus.

Additionally, the meeting debated and approved the raft measures that included passenger screening before embarking from planes originating from affected regions. They further issued a direction for the Ministry of Health and that of Transport to introduce special measures to manage individuals’ movement via Kenya from affected areas.

The Ministry of Health has maintained constant contact with the international health institutions such as WHO and CDC on the global depiction of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Kenya, US commence talks on free trade

News Erick Flavour -
The initiation of Kenya talks with the US over the establishment of a free trade arrangement was on Thursday, 30 January 2020, approved after...
Read more

Class 8 boy commits suicide in Kibwezi

County News Stanley Kasee -
A class 8 pupil from Kalungu Primary school in Kilifi village, Mbui Nzau area, Kibwezi sub-county in Makueni county, has committed suicide by hanging...
Read more

Kobe and Gianna Bryants resurrection, at a price.

News Richard M Adrian -
Raising a star? Nigel Gaisie, a Ghanaian pastor, promises to resurrect Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant for ten percent of his wealth. He...
Read more

Pablo Mari joins Arsenal from Flamengo

Sports News Edwin Ginni -
Arsenal has signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari on an initial loan deal with an option to buy him later. Arsenal made him a deal...
Read more

The Kenya Bureau of Standards bans 17 brands of maize flour

News Laiza Maketso -
The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) on Thursday gave a directive for the withdrawal of 17 maize brands from supermarkets and shops. KEBS stated the...
Read more

James Nyoro speaks after his swearing in gets postponed, urges Kiambu residents to remain calm

Politics Edwin Ginni -
The Deputy Governor has urged Kiambu residents to remain calm awaiting his swearing in Nyoro said he will resume governor-ship roles only after...
Read more

Donors are getting weary of supporting South Sudan

News Wambui Wariahe -
South Sudan is one country that receives billions from international donors with the United States topping the list. The youngest nation in Africa has...
Read more

James Nyoro’s swearing in halted by high court

Politics Edwin Ginni -
James Nyoro was expected to be sworn in as third Kiambu governor today, Thursday, Jan 30 The swearing-in has been postponed by the...
Read more
