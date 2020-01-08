Home News Africa news Kenya, US Forces Warned By Al Shabab Group
Kenya, US Forces Warned By Al Shabab Group

By Erick Flavour

The Al-Shabab Militia, on Wednesday 8 January 8, 2020, warned Kenya calling for more attacks on the US securities and threatening tourists after storming an American camp over in Kenya over the weekend.

The Islamist group said that the Camp Simba attack that left three Americans dead and several planes shattered was only a warning, and Kenyan soldiers should withdraw from Somalia when there is still chance.

Kenya Forces were sent into Somalia in 2011 for a peacekeeping mission as part of the African Union. Since then, they have fought the Al Qaeda linked group and also seen several fierce reprisal attacks on Kenyan civilians as well as troops in Somalia.

“Withdraw all your forces from our Muslim lands while you still have the chance. Otherwise, brace yourselves for the worst and prepare for perilous times ahead because Kenya will never be safe and Kenyans will never sleep soundly at night,” their statement specified.

“Tourists and travelers visiting the country are hereby warned that there will no longer be any safe sightseeing or safari trips in Kenya,” it added.

The statement is issued nearly one year from the Dusit hotel complex attack on 15 January 2019, which left 21 people dead in Nairobi. Previously, the Al-Shabab attacks killed 148 in 2015 at Garissa University and 67 in the Westgate shopping mall attack.

How the group managed to storm a military camp with the US Forces presence shocked the nation, and security has been tightened, and police put on alert following the unending cross-border raids.

Simba Camp attack occurred only a week after a car bomb killed 81 people in Mogadishu, Somalia, and the explosives-packed vehicle which killed four people.

Additionally, their statement also advised Jihadists that they make the US forces their primary target.

Following a statement issued on Sunday, Al-Shabab referred to the increase of the US military attack under the reign of President Donald Trump. They accused the US of attacking villages from the air and arbitrarily wasting innocent children and women.

AFRICOM announce in April 2019 that it had killed over 800 individuals in 110 strikes since April 2017 in Somalia.

Witnesses say the Al-Qaeda linked terrorist group has expressed a notable resilience after more than ten years of trying to get rid of them, maintaining the capacity to impose damage regardless of losing control of several urban centers.

There have been threats by the Al-Shabab militia since when they entered Somalia, which led to several terror attacks on Kenya. However, the Kenyan Forces are prepared and the entire nation on alert.

