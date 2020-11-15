Home News Kenyan doctors issue 21-day strike notice after deadly week
News

Kenyan doctors issue 21-day strike notice after deadly week

By Chuoyo Protus

Kenyan doctors have issued a 21-day strike notice following the deadliest week for the medics.

Addressing the press early on Sunday (November 15th), KMPDU Secretary-General, Chibanzi Mwachonda said that it was no longer business as usual.

Six dead in three days

Kenya has seen the pandemic claim six medics over the past three days, with four of those deaths occurring between Friday and Saturday.

The doctors that died include Doreen Lugaliki, who was the first to succumb. Lugaliki was an obstetrician-gynaecologist. There is Dr Ndambuki Mboloi (Pulmonologist), Dr Daniel Alushula (Orthopedic surgeon), and Dr Vladmir Schukin (Bariatric Surgeon).

Others are Dr Hudson Inyagala (Public Health Specialist), Dr Emarah Ashraf (Plastic surgeon) and Dr Robert Ayisi, a Paediatrician. There were also Dr Hudson Alumera (Periodontal surgeon), Dr Faith Mumbua (Pharmacist) and Dr Jackline Njoroge (Physician).

In their strike notice, KMPDU said that they wanted better and adequate PPEs by the government. They wanted each health worker at the frontline to get them, even those in the private sector.

Open for engagement

Mwachonda said that they were open for engagement within those three weeks, after which they would have no option but to down their tools.

“We will be available for any engagement within those three weeks, failure to which we will have no choice but to rally our members for our nationwide strike,” Mwachonda Chibanzi said in the press release.

Chibanzi said that previous engagements with the government had failed to bear fruit. This is despite them putting industrial action off the table during the meetings.

So far, Kenya has seen COVID-19 infect more than 2,200 health care workers, with most of them having to work in increasingly dangerous environments. Kenya has a limited number of health workers and a diminishing number of specialists. Thus, the country cannot afford the further significant loss of doctors.

Aside from the fact that they are human, with families and dignity, their deaths also means that the fight against COVID-19 suffers a blow.

