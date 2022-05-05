Kenyan film makers eye new opportunities in Netflix pact



Netflix, Kenya MOU partnership signing. (James Wanzala, Standard)



Kenyan film-makers and content producers stand to benefit following a deal signed between the Ministry of ICT and American streaming giant Netflix to boost capacity in the local industry.

The two-year memorandum will see Netflix fund training opportunities for young film-makers, acquire content from Kenyan producers and support marketing and consumer protection for producers and users of digital content.

“This MoU will not only facilitate job creation in the country but also unlock training opportunities for screen sector development,” said ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

“We welcome this partnership with Netflix because Kenya has many stories to tell the world and all the initiatives with the various partners will help us ensure we have the ability to create quality stories.”

The deal also includes Kenya Film Commission and other State agencies such as the Kenya Film Classification Board that will work to identify areas within the sector in need of capacity building and support.

“Netflix will collaborate with the Kenya Film Commission and other stakeholders…to provide institutional capacity building and provide technical support towards the design, establishment and rollout of a fit-for-purpose screen production sector incentive and the requisite frameworks for operationalising the structure in Kenya,” said Netflix in a joint statement announcing the deal.