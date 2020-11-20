Home News Africa Kenyan Government holds Ugandan hostage in Diplomatic dispute
NewsAfrica

Kenyan Government holds Ugandan hostage in Diplomatic dispute

By Stanley Kasee

The government of Kenya is holding hostage remains of nine Ugandans who drowned in Lake Vitoria on Tuesday night, November 17.

The Kenyan authorities issued an ultimatum to their Ugandan counterparts, demanding that they release two Kenyan fishermen that had been detained and their boats confiscated in an incident that took place on Thursday evening, November 19.

The Kenya Coast Guard Authorities have remained firm that the bodies of nine Ugandan nationals would not be released until the Uganda government releases the Kenyan fishermen.

Relative who have since confirmed the deceased’s remains and police officers in the area have started negotiations on how to go about the issue, but the Kenya Coast Guard has remained adamant in their decision.

The boat which was reportedly headed to Honge beach in Bondo sub-county from Uganda capsized on Tuesday resulting to the death of 10 passengers.

Fishermen rescued 10 other people who were aboard the boat after they heard their loud cries for help.

One of the bodies was retrieved on Wednesday while the rest were found today (Friday), November, 20.

Police officers confirmed the sad tragedy, noting that the accident might have been caused by strong winds and overloading of the boat.

Addressing journalists, the Coast Guard Service Officer in charge of Inland Squadron Bernard Mibei said that the boat was transporting agricultural produce.

A survivor has since narrated the events that took place before the fatal accident took place.

The survivor that considered himself lucky said that they handed loaded the boat with maize, bananas and potatoes and it is when they were halfway through their journey that it started raining with strong winds and shortly the boat capsized.

He recalled seeing some of the people on board drowning with as him and other passengers clung on the boat while crying for help until fishermen rescued them in the area.

