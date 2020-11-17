Kenyan health workers to get covid-19 vaccine in 2021

The government has announced that all health workers in the country will receive a covid-19 vaccine in early 2021.

A Geneva-based agency has announced it has enough funds to purchase vaccine for almost 20 per cent of Kenya’s population.

Those with deteriorating health, the elderly, and health workers will receive priority when administering the vaccine programme roles out.

According to health experts, some vaccine candidates must receive approval either in December or early January.

The Geneva-based organisation said it had raised more than Ksh 200 billion that would help buy at least one billion vaccine doses for over 90 countries in the developing world, including Kenya.

This announcement has brought relief to the country, which lost almost 30 of its health workers to the novel coronavirus.

“The funding would allow Covax AMC to buy one billion doses of the vaccine for developing countries. In 2021, there’s a need for $5billion needed to acquire the upcoming vaccines,” stated the organisation.

Covax AMC is a worldwide programme led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, WHO, and Gavi. The three institutions have ensured that both developed and developing countries get access to the covid-19 vaccine.

Accessing Covid-19 vaccine

According to a recent report by Nairobi-based Oxfam, the wealthy nations, which account for 13 per cent of the global population, had acquired 51 per cent of the vaccine.

Mutahi Kagwe, the Health CS during a presser said Kenya didn’t make any previous agreements with manufacturers; instead, they are waiting on Covax.

Currently, Gavi has come up with a list of nine candidates who will get funds through its initiative. The vaccines are created by France’s Institut Pasteur (preclinical), Moderna (Phase III), Novavax (Phase II), USA’s Inovio (phase II), and AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (Phase III).

According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), various pharmaceuticals companies have started developing the vaccine. They comprise of more than 150 covid-19 vaccine candidates.

Seth Berkley, Gavi CEO has however stated the raised funds isn’t enough.