Kenyans bemused as courts freeze Sonko accounts again

A Nairobi court has left Kenyans bemused after the decision to freeze embattled governor Mike Sonko accounts again, only two days after unfreezing them.

The Assets and Recovery Agency had successfully frozen governor Mike Sonko’s five accounts in December. This was after EACC had started investigations into the governor. The police subsequently arrested Sonko at Voi, en-route to Mombasa.

Sonko, along with other officials of his administration were charged in December. The court then released them on a Kes. 15 million cash bail.

Access granted, then denied again

However, Sonko successfully obtained a court order on the fourth of February lifting the order. Thus, he was able to access his accounts.

Yet, in another strange twist to the unfolding saga, the High Court ruled in favour of freezing his accounts on Thursday, only two days after he had lifted the Agency’s order.

‘Unusual Case’

The back and forth did not escape the eyes of the Kenyans, who watched on in bemusement. Many then, took to Twitter to express their dismay at the rulings.

The courts froze Mike Sonko's accounts,He went to court and they were unfrozen and now they have been frozen again!There is something about this case that makes it unusual. pic.twitter.com/Ic9Xe2L8KB — FELIX™ 💮 (@mgettoh_254) February 7, 2020

I said our courts are confused (maybe am wrong). A court froze 10 bank accounts belonging to Mike Sonko. Mike Sonko went back to court. The court unfroze the 10 account. On Thursday, the same court froze the same 10 accounts, again! 😌 — juma G. 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) February 7, 2020

What blow? The accounts were already empty by the time the Court was running back with an order… the only blow Mike Sonko could have suffered is alcoblow https://t.co/NdgI1NUw12 — Murefu (@Kimutu_Kikubwa) February 7, 2020

Our courts are corrupt , they freeze Mike Sonko's accounts , they unfreeze and they freeze them again. Like who does that, are these judges drunk or something ?? If you can't stand by your first ruling , how will you be trusted honestly ? — Bushman™ (@Obi_kenya001) February 7, 2020

Passport application rejected

Yet, for Sonko, more misery piled yesterday as a court in Nairobi rejected his application to have his passport.

The under-siege Nairobi governor had moved to the courts on Wednesday. He made an application asking for the passport so as to travel to the UAE on official duty.

Mike Sonko, in his application, stated that he had an invitation to attend the World Urban Forum from February 8 – 13.

The 10th session of the World Urban Forum will take place in Abu Dhabi. It is part of the United Nations UN-Habitat programme that seeks to address challenges that face cities due to rapid urbanisation, climate changes and policies.

However, the prosecution stated that the court would need time to verify the documents on his application. They also neede to look into the validity of the invitation letter. The prosecution also said that since the court had barred Sonko from his office, he could not purport to be performing functions on an official capacity.

Deputy governor nomination

However, that brings to focus on what counts as an official duty. Early this year, Sonko nominated Anne Kananu Mwenda as his deputy. This came after he ran a one-man show for the past two years. His then deputy, Polycarp Igathe, resigned months into their tenure.

The DPP, Noordin Hajji, dismissed the decision. However, that did little to stop Nairobi MCAs from okaying the vetting of the nomination.

Nonetheless, Sonko seems unfazed by all this attention. Over the week, a Sonko rescue team truck, branded BBI, was spotted giving water to low-income households in Nairobi.