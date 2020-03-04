Home Health Kenyans drag Kenyatta University Hospital for poor advert
HealthNews

Kenyans drag Kenyatta University Hospital for poor advert

By Chuoyo Protus
erroneous joba dvert
The erroneous job advert from the Kenyatta University Hospital.

Kenyans on Twitter took to dragging Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) after they ran a poorly done job advert in one of the dailies.

However, the problem wasn’t that the University Hospital was running the poor job advert. What was shocking, was that, while the job description detailed that the university was seeking to hire medical and surgical specialists, the job cadre called on welders, clerks and plumbers among other non-surgical jobs.

However, the hospital website has updated on the job description.

“The Hospital is seeking to recruit highly transformative and dynamic self-driven individuals with a high degree of integrity, result-oriented, demonstrable professionalism, competence and impeccable capability…” reads the introduction to the job alert.

Oversight or lack of concern?

The fact that the job advert went through several eyes and not one of them bothered to correct the glaring mistake seems to points to a total lack of care and regard from those in charge. And many Kenyans vented their frustrations at the advert.

Indeed, with such errors going through the many eyes in Kenyatta University Hospital undetected, many Kenyans wondered if this would be the kind of disregard that the hospital would put into treating people. One wonders then if it was mere oversight or a lack of concern.

Either way, the error does not inspire confidence in the hospital, which is looking to grow after it opened its doors last year.

Economist and public intellectual, David Ndii, additionally advised Kenyans to stay away from the hospital.

 

650-bed capacity

Kenyatta University Hospital is one of the biggest public hospitals in Nairobi in terms of bed capacity. Kenyatta University started the hospital in 2011 to deal with the growing demands for affordable health care. It has a bed capacity of 650.

However, the hospital opened its doors to the public in October 2019. The hospital has state-of-the-art medical equipment. It offers highly specialised Oncology, Orthopedics and Trauma, Renal, Accident and Emergency, among other services.

Another detail about the hospital is that it was idle for close to two years due to ownership wrangles between the university and the Ministry of Health.

Thus, with the intent of growing its staff, Kenyatta University Hospital has been sending out job notices. As of July last year, the hospital was out to fill close to 490 vacancies.

Prof. Olive Mugenda is the chair of the Kenyatta University Hospital board. Former health CS, Sicily Kariuki is also part of the panel.

