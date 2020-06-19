Kenyans embrace new shopping habits amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

When the government announced the first case of coronavirus in the country, Kenyans started changing their lifestyle. Most people are trying to stay safe by avoiding contact with the outside world as much as possible.

Online shopping has become the order of the day. A lot of people prefer ordering items online and having them delivered to their homes.

Before Covid-19 made its way to the country people hardly ordered groceries online. The neighborhood mama mboga catered for all the vegetable and fruits needs. However, times have changed.

When the coronavirus was not in the country, only a small percent of Kenyans did their grocery shopping online. A recent report shows that more Kenyans have embraced online shopping. They believe that it reduces their chance of contracting the deadly virus.

“39 percent of consumers surveyed say that Covid-19 has led to their first online grocery purchase while 43 percent have made their first online purchase from pharmacies,” the report reads in part.

The report also notes that most people only shop for what they really need. Anxiety has forced them to stay away from non-essential items. They also prefer buying essential items in bulk.

There is a possibility of this new shopping culture to remain even after the Covid-19 pandemic is no more.

Curfew extension

Speaking at the national address on 6th June, President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the curfew by another 30 days. However, he revised the curfew hours to be between 9 pm and 4 am.

“We must accept that we are not dealing with a right or wrong opinion we are caught in between two rights. Those who want to open the economy are right and those opposed to opening the economy are also right,” Uhuru Kenyatta noted.

Ever since the president reviewed the curfew hours, most casual laborers have resumed their businesses. Offices are also opening up, but most people are still working from home.