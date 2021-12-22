Kenyans find rural lifeline after Covid city exodus

He started farming tomatoes and local greens such as African cabbage and African nightshade on 1.5 acres of land that once belonged to his grandfather.

He sold the produce to neighbours and vendors, who would take it to the local market.

With birds chirping loudly in the background as he speaks to me on the phone, he tells me the unexpected move has turned out for the best.

“The money I’m getting from what I’m doing now is much more compared to what I used to get for working in Nairobi.

“My eldest daughter is 16 years old. I used to see them once a year. In fact, corona has been a blessing to me.”

The international development charity World Neighbors says Onyango’s experience is part of a wider reverse migration trend, triggered by the pandemic.

“Covid-19 caught everybody by surprise,” says Chris Macoloo, the organisation’s Africa region director.

“Most of the people were laid off and, because they live from hand to mouth, they couldn’t feed themselves, they couldn’t pay rent and they couldn’t send money to their families.

“So quite a number migrated from cities back to their rural areas.”

He says the countryside offered a lifeline for many.

“In Africa we are children of two worlds. We have one leg in the city and another one in the countryside. It helped because if we didn’t have that, they would have really been in serious trouble.”

Nearly 750,000 jobs were lost across Kenya in 2020, according to Kenya’s National Bureau of Statistics.

A recent report by the agency said various sectors of the economy were adversely affected by Covid containment measures, and total employment, excluding small-scale farming and pastoral activities, contracted by 4.1% to 17.4 million.

During the early coronavirus lockdowns, the Kenyan government banned travel between some big cities, prompting concerns about regional food security in areas that do not grow much local produce.

As a result, many of the internal migrants who returned home to rural areas turned to growing vegetables themselves.

Geoffrey Barasa is another Kenyan who left life in the city behind. The 46-year-old used to hold down two jobs in Nairobi.

He was employed as a casual worker doing odd jobs in the city’s industrial area and he also ran a small business buying chicken parts at a market and selling them at a profit in his local shop.

He moved to the city as a young man after college, saying “it was [a matter of] pride to work in the city then”.

Barasa got married and lived in Nairobi with his wife and four children,.

But when the first coronavirus cases were reported in Kenya, everything fell apart. He lost his casual job and he was forced to shut down his chicken business.

“At that moment, there was no movement of people so I didn’t have enough customers to buy my goods. I was forced to close the shop and come back to the village,” says Barasa.

“That time was very difficult for me.”

In September 2020, he decided to move his family to his rural village in Busia county, not far from the edge of Lake Victoria.

He began farming pumpkin, millet, tomatoes and kale – and he now sells the produce to the local community. Today he is rearing pigs and chickens too.