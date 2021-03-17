Kenyans given seven days to collect bodies of dead relatives from morgues

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service issued a notice asking all Kenyans to collect their relatives’ unclaimed bodies from various city mortuaries. NMS published the notice in the local dailies on Wednesday 17th March.

In the notice, the Nairobi Metropolitan Service asks Kenyans to collect dead bodies of their relatives from mortuaries. Once the seven days lapse, the state organ will ask for authority to dispose of the bodies.

NMS revealed that 105 of the unclaimed bodies are in City Mortuary. Three are at Mbagathi Hospital Funeral home, and eleven are at Mama Lucy Hospital Funeral Home.

In the notice, NMS revealed the deceased’s admission numbers, names, date of admission, and the police station where the case was reported. Unfortunately, officers have not managed to identify all of them. On some of the bodies, the tags are ‘unknown male’ or ‘unknown female.’

The 119 people died of various causes. Some of the causes of death include accidents, drowning, shooting, mob justice, murder, and natural causes.

Kenyan law stipulates that if no-one claims the bodies, the relevant authority should bury the dead in local cemeteries. Local authorities have a provision for disposing of unclaimed bodies.

No funds to claim bodies

Research has shown that some bodies remain in mortuaries because their families do not have the necessary funds to claim and bury them. Most cannot clear the hospital bills. There are also cases of kidnappings where families do not know the whereabouts of their loved ones.

This is not the first time NMS has asked Kenyans to collect dead bodies that have overstayed in the morgue. They made the first announcement in May 2020.