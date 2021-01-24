Kenyans name health workers as their 2020 heroes – Infotrak says

Health workers in Kenya were heroes to many Kenyans in 2020, according to a survey by Research firm, Infotrak.

According to a Quantitative survey done through phones, Infotrak found that Kenyans thought the health workers did an excellent job in 2020.

Global pandemic and ignored concerns

While dealing with a global pandemic and continued concerns about their jobs due to lack of proper protection, health workers have helped Kenya keep its COVID infections in check. Thus, Infotrak found that 70 % of Kenyans felt the health workers did a great job.

They were followed by the media, which 60 % of Kenyans felt did a great job. President Kenyatta came in third, though less than half of Kenyans thought he did a great job – 46 %. Churches came in fourth, at 45 % approval from Kenyans.

In heroes, 42 % of Kenyans named health workers as their 2020 Shujaas, with 12 % naming President Kenyatta as 2020 Shujaa. A further 11 % named the MoH as their 2020 heroes.

Kenyans name government response as average

Furthermore, less than half of Kenyans (47 %) felt the Kenyan government did a great job handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite closing down borders and imposing curfew and mask-wearing, the continued lockdown and police brutality on Kenyans in the name of imposing curfews may have driven down their approval.

No wonder, then, that Kenyans thought the police did a poor job in 2020, according to Infotrak. 45 % of Kenyans felt the police had been poor in 2020. The National Assembly was second, with only a 39 % approval rating. The senate had 25 % while County governments got 31 %.

#Infotrakpoll slightly less than half, 46% of Kenyans feel the president did an excellent job in 2020. Ranking third overall after health workers and the Media. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Vn4Wan5Zer — Infotrak Research KE (@Infotrakltd) January 24, 2021

Poor economy management

Furthermore, following companies’ closure leading to loss of jobs, many Kenyans – 65 % – felt the government had managed the economy poorly.

Infotrak revealed that they conducted the survey in all the eight regions in the country (former provinces). That represented 24 of Kenya’s 47 counties. The survey also had a 94 % response rate, with a + and – 3.5 % margin of error.

The company also targeted the research on people above 18 years, with a target survey sample size of 800 respondents.

#Infotrakpoll The relevant section of the public that was targeted in the survey (i.e. the universe) was persons who were 18 years old pic.twitter.com/JI4eu6YR6x — Infotrak Research KE (@Infotrakltd) January 24, 2021