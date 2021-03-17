Kenyans outraged by Cyrus Oguna’s statement comparing Kenya’s taxation to countries in Europe

Kenyans on Twitter have responded with anger and confusion at Cyrus Oguna’s statement on the country’s high taxation.

Last evening, Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna, stating the government position, said that Kenyans needed not to complain of high taxation. He, consequently, compared the taxes here to developed European countries, most of which use the taxes to offer services that Kenya doesn’t.

‘Stop crying!’

“If we are not willing to support the government, who will?” Oguna said, “The taxes people in Europe pay is nothing compared to what we are paying here. So we are crying when we should not be crying. We should be standing firm and support our government. Let’s not cry all the time,” Oguna had said.

Oguna was speaking a few days after fuel prices spiked, leading to the concern of worsening economic times ahead. This fuel hike was making an economy already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic even worse.

Furthermore, inflation in February crossed 5 %, and with the steep rise in fuel prices, it could worsen. Thus, with pockets already empty, the dire situation could get direr.

Disdain for Kenyans

The lack of sympathy in Oguna’s statement shows the level of disdain that the Jubilee government had for the Kenyan people. Indeed, high taxation, which has risen sharply under the current administration, has not been followed with improved services.

This situation is what angered Kenyans, with many expressing their outrage on social media.

Kenyans react on social media

“Someone tell Cyrus Oguna that the countries he is talking about have stable economies, value their citizens enough to provide great public service, better health plans, and better money circulation,” Shikoh Kihika, a youth leader, said.

Someone tell Cyrus Oguna that those countries he is talking about have a stable economy , they value their citizens enough to provide great public services , better healthcare plan and better money circulation , and they are not being auctioned for debts that were stolen !! — Shikoh Kihika (@Shikohkihika) March 16, 2021

Journalist Eric Mugendi asked the government first to question the ‘wanton thievery of the taxes. He also called for a comparison of outcomes and not the amounts.

“Compare outcomes, not amounts, and focus on the fact that we basically get robbed a quarter of our incomes to support thieves. This is trash.” He said.

This is how you know these people are truly out of their minds. What people are angry about is the wanton thievery of the taxes we pay. Compare outcomes, not amounts, and focus on the fact that we basically get robbed a quarter of our incomes to support thieves. This is trash. https://t.co/boY8Wp5tQ8 — Eric Mugendi (@mougendi) March 16, 2021

Below are some more reactions.

Cyrus Oguna MUST APOLOGISE unreservedly to the millions of Kenyans he so callously and blithely insulted yesterday. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) March 17, 2021

Cyrus Oguna is the Government Spokesman. It's not Cyrus Oguna telling you these things, it's your Government. — [email protected] 🇰🇪 (@Mwirigi) March 17, 2021