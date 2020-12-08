Kenyans rally against Raila over Doctor’s strike remarks

Kenyans on Twitter spent a better part of yesterday evening and today morning calling out Raila Odinga over his callous remarks over doctor’s pleas.

In an address to the media yesterday, Raila spoke with a lack of concern over doctors, who are falling to COVID-19 in huge numbers. In his speech, Raila trivialised doctors’ calls, stating that they weren’t the only ones dying from the virus. He also said that the ‘die-hard economic situation’ in the country meant there was no money to address their needs. These remarks come from a man pushing for a referendum set to cost a possible Ksh 14 billion.

“The Doctors themselves took an oath to protect life. How then do you justify downing your tools when people are dying?” He remarked.

The late Dr Mogusu’s sad situation

Since the start of the pandemic, Kenyan health workers have been calling for better protection in the frontline. Yesterday, nurses and clinical officers kicked off their strike as doctors held back for dialogue. They have also been asking for a risk allowance and Comprehensive medical cover as they fight the virus. Dr Stephen Mogusu’s death to COVID-19 further brought to light the plight of doctors.

Dr Mogusu had gone five months without pay. He also had no insurance cover, thus, leaving his young family with no compensation. His last message to his fellow doctors was heartbreaking and sad.

These have been complaints from health workers since COVID struck.

Kenyans respond in kind

Thus, just as Kenyans were reeling from Dr Mogusu’s death, Raila’s careless remarks ignited the rage of angry Kenyans. At some point, considered a reformist, Raila’s remarks shocked many, especially since he has always stood with the public.

Kenyans on social media, then, did not slack in raking him over hot coals.

Dr Miguna Miguna, a one-time ally of Raila, called him a ‘conman.’ He said that his remarks were a means to justifying the plunder of public money to fund the BBI.

Conman @RailaOdinga's callous statement that "it's not only doctors who are dying" as a way of justifying the theft and criminal diversion of billions of public money meant for Personal Protective Equipment by #BBINonsense advocates elevates Raila to the realm of A WILD ANIMAL. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 8, 2020

If there is something I have been happy to have lived to see it's the real Raila coming out and being seen for what he really is — Ohta Ryota (@Ohta_Ryota) December 7, 2020

If you're on my timeline insulting me because I told you all the politicians of Kenya are the same, you are a fool. Uhuru, Ruto, Raila & their respective senators, governors, MCAs, MPs, reps, lawyers, deal makers, are ALL THE SAME. No exceptions. Wake up dummy. https://t.co/Td8BRU3zeO — #MuthoniDrummerQueen (@muthoniDQ) December 8, 2020