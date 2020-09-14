Home News Kenyans react after internet sensation Elsa Majimbo bags new endorsement with Rihanna's...
News

Kenyans react after internet sensation Elsa Majimbo bags new endorsement with Rihanna’s Fenty

By Connie Mukenyi
Kenyans celebrate internet sensation Elsa Majimbo for working with Rihanna's Fenty
Internet sensation Elsa Majimbo

Kenyan internet sensation Elsa Majimbo has made Kenya proud after managing to work with Rihanna’s cosmetic brand Fenty.

In a video on Fenty’s official page, Majimbo wears different Fenty sunglasses as she does her signature crisp-eating style.

“You see me in this, and you want to look me in the eye,” Majimbo sarcastically asks before she breaks down in laughter.

She then humorously claimed that Rihanna is a childhood friend, a statement that some netizens laughed off seeing Majimbo is only 19 years old.

“Oh nana, what’s my name? (Majimbo references Rihanna’s song oh nana what’s my name) Money!”

The internet sensation then goes on to add that Rihanna is her best friend before laughing.

She has also previously managed to work with MAC cosmetics to promote its brand through funny videos. Her videos have gone viral with international celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and current Miss World Zozibini Tunzi rallying their support behind her.

Netizens react.

Kenyans have rallied their support behind Elsa Majimbo, congratulating her for this significant win. Some tweeps were quick to recall how some netizens had earlier on trolled her claiming she is not funny. This discussion made her trend for the better part of the day under the hashtag #Elsa.

However, some netizens still flocked Fenty page to claim that Elsa is not funny despite managing to work with the international cosmetic company. One tweep, however, was quick to note that Elsa’s haters can’t afford to work with Fenty.

Elsa Majimbo quickly rose to fame during the coronavirus pandemic, although she started producing videos in 2016. She made videos in which most of them she was eating potato crisps and sarcastically laughing, a move that has now become her signature.

She recently hit the headlines after she claimed she is worth ksh 400 million in dowry. This sparked social media with many questioning her. However, the internet sensation explained that she comes from a well-off family and she can’t change her social status.

You can follow the twitter trend here.

