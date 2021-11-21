Kenyans seeking government services to give proof of vaccination – Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced that Kenyans seeking government services will now have to provide proof of vaccination by December 21.

The CS said the Ministry of Health has partnered with county governments and other stakeholders and will undertake a 10-day mass vaccination exercise from November 26, 2021 to facilitate this.

“Such services will include but not limited to; KRA services, Education, Immigration Services, Hospital and prison Visitation, NTSA and Port Services among others,” Kagwe said.

He also said that people will have to show proof vaccination for admission into public places including National parks and game reserves, hotels, bars and restaurants.

All businesses serving 50 or more people a day to put up signage requiring proof of vaccination before entering the premise and patrons to be fully vaccinated.

“All indoor gatherings to be limited to two-thirds capacity with proof of Covid-19 vaccination of all in attendance.”

In the new measures, tourists and travelers from European countries must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of it before entry into the country.

Kagwe called on those planning to travel for the festivities to be cautious of Covid-19 related symptoms and immediately seek medical attention.

He also announced the approval of Pfizer vaccine for use in teenagers between the age of 15 and 18 years-old.

“In view of the Emergency Use Authorisation by PPB and following WHO recommendation, I direct that we open vaccination of young people with Pfizer from Tuesday the 23rd of November 2021, lowering the applicable age to 15 years and above,” he said.

“The estimated population in this group is approximately 5.7 million.”

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board had approved the use to the age of 12.