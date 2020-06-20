Kenyans stuck in Dubai, UAE cry for help to get back

Kenyans stuck in Dubai, in the United Arabs Emirates, are crying out for help to fly back into the country.

Human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, shared a message from one of the Kenyans stuck in Dubai.

The Kenyans stated that Kenya’s Dubai consulate was not responding to them.

Hard times

In the message, the source talked of the hardship they have had to endure after losing their jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“Ever since the pandemic struck, I have witnessed thousands of Kenyans lose their jobs, visas and accommodation. As things stand, some are sleeping in the streets, with no food, shelter or means to get by.” The anonymous source reveals.

The source then goes ahead to state that their efforts to get in touch with Kenya’s consulate in Dubai have amounted to nought. Their efforts have been hit by the classic government symphony, ‘no money’.

The message directed to Boniface Mwangi on Twitter

Kenya’s consulate silent

“We have Kenyans who are ready to pay for their own flights back home. But lack of landing rights has left them stranded. The other Kenyans are disadvantaged and lack the money to pay for flights back. Our consulate in Dubai remains tight-lipped on the matter.”

The source goes on to say that sometimes, the offices of the consulate remain closed, with their calls going unanswered.

The plight comes barely months after the Kenyan government came under criticism for dragging its feet in evacuating Kenyans from China when China was still at the height of its COVID-19 infection wave.

Lack of concern

Furthermore, the Embassy was also criticized for failing to stand up for Kenyans in the face of racial animosity from the Chinese.

Kenya’s Ambassador to China, Sarah Serem, came out to deny that they had failed to protect Kenyans in China. This was despite evidence to the contrary.

Such stories of Kenyan Embassies failing to protect and look at the needs of Kenyans abroad has led to criticism of the government’s foreign policy.