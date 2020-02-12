Kenyans throng Kabarak University for Moi interment

Kenyans have made their way early morning to the Kabarak University as the country prepares to give Moi a final send-off.

Many Kenyans braved the chilly morning weather as they made their way to Kabarak University’s premises. Meanwhile, many more took their seats ready to follow the proceedings on TV.

President Moi, who died last week after a battle with ill-health, will be accorded a state funeral, complete with a 19-gun salute.

According to a former soldier, Moi would be buried by the military. Speaking to Citizen Radio, the retired colonel said that the military was in charge of almost all arrangements of the funeral.

Facing east

Nonetheless, he revealed that the military would still give room for cultural practices. According to Tugen tradition, they buried a man of Moi’s reputation facing east. This one among many burial customs of Moi’s tribe.

Kenyans lined up in long queues early Wednesday morning in eagerness to send off someone whom many knew as president since childhood. Many of those who arrived early got the opportunity to indulge in a breakfast of soda and bread as Natembeya, Rift Valley regional commissioner had promised.

By 7 am this morning, mourners and other visitors were in their seats, in readiness to receive the body of Moi.

Gun carrier

On arrival to Kabarak airstrip, The soldiers will load Moi’s body on a gun carrier. Then, they will lead a procession from the airstrip to Kabarak University for the funeral service. However, very few people will be on the graveside when the former president will be interred.

Moi will be buried next to his late wife Lena, who died in 2004.

Roads closed

Security agencies sealed the Nairobi – Nakuru highway to trucks since yesterday noon. They did this so as to give those travelling to the funeral service an easier and smooth time. Truck drivers used alternative routes.

Those who could not make it to Kabarak University will still follow the proceedings. They can catch the televised coverage of the funeral services from screens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru. Additionally, those in Sacho and Kabarnet town, Moi’s home town, can also catch the live coverage of the event on screens.