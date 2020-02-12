Home News Kenyans throng Kabarak University for Moi interment
News

Kenyans throng Kabarak University for Moi interment

By Chuoyo Protus
Wilson airport
Soldiers sending off the late Moi

Kenyans have made their way early morning to the Kabarak University as the country prepares to give Moi a final send-off.

Many Kenyans braved the chilly morning weather as they made their way to Kabarak University’s premises. Meanwhile, many more took their seats ready to follow the proceedings on TV.

President Moi, who died last week after a battle with ill-health, will be accorded a state funeral, complete with a 19-gun salute.

According to a former soldier, Moi would be buried by the military. Speaking to Citizen Radio, the retired colonel said that the military was in charge of almost all arrangements of the funeral.

Facing east

Nonetheless, he revealed that the military would still give room for cultural practices. According to Tugen tradition, they buried a man of Moi’s reputation facing east. This one among many burial customs of Moi’s tribe.

Kenyans lined up in long queues early Wednesday morning in eagerness to send off someone whom many knew as president since childhood. Many of those who arrived early got the opportunity to indulge in a breakfast of soda and bread as Natembeya, Rift Valley regional commissioner had promised.

By 7 am this morning, mourners and other visitors were in their seats, in readiness to receive the body of Moi.

Gun carrier

On arrival to Kabarak airstrip, The soldiers will load Moi’s body on a gun carrier. Then, they will lead a procession from the airstrip to Kabarak University for the funeral service. However, very few people will be on the graveside when the former president will be interred.

Moi will be buried next to his late wife Lena, who died in 2004.

Roads closed

Security agencies sealed the Nairobi – Nakuru highway to trucks since yesterday noon. They did this so as to give those travelling to the funeral service an easier and smooth time. Truck drivers used alternative routes.

Those who could not make it to Kabarak University will still follow the proceedings. They can catch the televised coverage of the funeral services from screens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru. Additionally, those in Sacho and Kabarnet town, Moi’s home town, can also catch the live coverage of the event on screens.

Previous articleRaphael Tuju involved in a car accident

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Raphael Tuju involved in a car accident

Alfred Kiura -
Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has been involved in a road accident along Magina area, Nairobi-Nakuru highway. The accident which involved his car and...
Read more
News

Over 100 bulls slaughtered to feed mourners attending former President Moi’s funeral

Laiza Maketso -
The plight of Kenyans to have a filling meal during the burial of former President Daniel Moi have been answered. The state together with his...
Read more
News

Omar al-Bashir to answer for his Darfur crimes in ICC

Richard M Adrian -
Bashir, a suspect of crimes in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003. The conflict led to the deaths of 30,000. Authorities...
Read more
15,191FansLike
3,437FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenyans throng Kabarak University for Moi interment

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans have made their way early morning to the Kabarak University as the country prepares to give Moi a final send-off. Many Kenyans braved the...
Read more

Raphael Tuju involved in a car accident

News Alfred Kiura -
Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has been involved in a road accident along Magina area, Nairobi-Nakuru highway. The accident which involved his car and...
Read more

Over 100 bulls slaughtered to feed mourners attending former President Moi’s funeral

News Laiza Maketso -
The plight of Kenyans to have a filling meal during the burial of former President Daniel Moi have been answered. The state together with his...
Read more

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles

World News Laiza Maketso -
NBA legend and his daughter Gianna are at their final place of resting. Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter perished in a helicopter crash along...
Read more

Omar al-Bashir to answer for his Darfur crimes in ICC

News Richard M Adrian -
Bashir, a suspect of crimes in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003. The conflict led to the deaths of 30,000. Authorities...
Read more

Western Kenya gold mines sold

Business News Richard M Adrian -
Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corporation sold its licenses to Guernsey-incorporated Shanta Gold. The Toronto-based firm, Barrick held licenses for the western Kenya counties. Barrick...
Read more

FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

News Richard M Adrian -
The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United...
Read more

Miguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

News Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has called upon the spirits of the likes of Pio Pinto Gama, Tom Mboya, Argwings Kodhek and Robert Ouko to cane...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke