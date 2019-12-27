Joseph Kinyua, Long Serving Economist who has Won Hearts of Kenyan Presidents

Mr. Joseph Kinyua, Head of Public Service in the National Government has proved to be a diligent, hardworking officer who has won the hearts of all Kenyan presidents since president Mois’ era.

He is now aged 67 years and still a very dependable person in his deliverables. The mandatory retirement age for all public servants in Kenya is 60 years, which he has already surpassed. Despite his urge to retire; his Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to let this gifted economist have his wish granted.

Joseph Kinyua was initially a lecturer at Nairobi University and in the year 1980 he was appointed in the central bank of Kenya as an economist. In 1985 he joined International Monetary Fund. He worked there as an economist for ten years and in the year 1995 he was appointed in the government as a financial secretary to the treasurer by the then President Daniel Arap Moi.

His commitment to work and his expertise in his deliveries earned him a higher position at the Central Bank of Kenya now as the director of financial markets and later to be Chief economist.

Later on during President Moi’s reign, he was appointed as permanent secretary in the ministry of finance, ministry of planning and national development. He was fully devoted to all his assigned jobs and that won him more loyalty even to President Kibaki’s reign, where he was also appointed as a permanent secretary in Agriculture Ministry and later to finance ministry in 2004. Here, he served under President Uhuru, who by then was the Minister for Finance.

In 2013 when President Uhuru took the leadership of the country, he too was not hesitant to appoint him. He was then appointed as the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service.

Mr. Joseph Kinyua has maintained the position of the Head of Public Service to date. This economist is a jewel to many owing to his excellent professional expertise, etiquette, eloquent communication and demeanor in his service delivery despite his age.