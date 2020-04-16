Home Health Kenyatta: 9 more test positive, packages for the vulnerable
FeaturedHealthNews

Kenyatta: 9 more test positive, packages for the vulnerable

By Chuoyo Protus
Rais Unhur Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta. He announced 9 more COVID-19 cases, money to protect vulnerable. Photo - courtesy

Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that the government will offer welfare packages for health workers and a weekly stipend for the poor.

The President announced this when he was giving the daily updates on the state of COVID-19 in the country.

One more person dies

President Kenyatta revealed that the government had found nine more cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Additionally, one more person succumbed to the illness. The number of recoveries stands at 53.

The new cases came from 704 samples, bringing the total of tests to over 10,000 people.

Protection of health workers

Healthcare workers in Kenya had been calling for a more proactive measure from the government to protect them in the front line.

The government has been swiftly moving to provide for them PPEs. However, the welfare package would also go a long way in helping boost the morale of the health care workers.

For most at the front line, though, this remains something that they take in with caution, considering the government’s propensity to talk and leave it at that.

Stipend for needy families

Additionally, the weekly stipends for needy families will also be something many needy in Kenya will hope works.

“We have identified needy families in Nairobi who will be receiving stipends every week.” President Kenyatta said in the press briefing.

Moreover, the President did not address the issue of rent payment, which many Kenyans were hoping for.

No income, rent arrears growing

Many people now do not have a source of income. As such, meeting their basic needs becomes a challenge. One of the biggest to meet is rent.

Stories emerge of landlords who have resorted to wicked ways to ‘punish’ their tenants for not paying rent for this month.

With no measure to address that, many people remain at the mercy of their landlords. This move could dent the fight against COVID-19 further.

Previous articleOPINION: Poor people at a grave risk of COVID-19 catastrophe
Next articleCourt orders Matiang’i to include lawyers and IPOA officials in essential list

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Court orders Matiang’i to include lawyers and IPOA officials in essential list

Stanley Kasee -
The High Court has ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang' i to add Lawyers and the IPOA officers in the list of services exempted...
Read more
County News

OPINION: Poor people at a grave risk of COVID-19 catastrophe

Chuoyo Protus -
The spread of the new coronavirus to every one of us without regard caused a lot of people to call it a great equalizer. Several...
Read more
News

Hennessey responds to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s claims that it fights COVID-19

Alfred Kiura -
French brandy distiller Hennessey has come to pour cold water on Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s claims that it protects people from being infected...
Read more
15,541FansLike
3,437FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Court orders Matiang’i to include lawyers and IPOA officials in essential list

Health Stanley Kasee -
The High Court has ordered Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang' i to add Lawyers and the IPOA officers in the list of services exempted...
Read more

Kenyatta: 9 more test positive, packages for the vulnerable

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that the government will offer welfare packages for health workers and a weekly stipend for the poor. The President announced this...
Read more

OPINION: Poor people at a grave risk of COVID-19 catastrophe

County News Chuoyo Protus -
The spread of the new coronavirus to every one of us without regard caused a lot of people to call it a great equalizer. Several...
Read more

Hennessey responds to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s claims that it fights COVID-19

News Alfred Kiura -
French brandy distiller Hennessey has come to pour cold water on Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s claims that it protects people from being infected...
Read more

Herbal remedies for Covid-19: The truth, and the lies.

Lifestyle Tracy Nabwile -
A few weeks ago, some residents of a small village in Kilifi county drunk a gross amount of sugarless tea after someone told them...
Read more

Sai unaingisha wasichana mikono – Ringtone blasts Willy Paul’s new song, he viciously responds

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul recently released a new song dubbed Nikune which he featured Nadia Mukami and controversial gospel singer Ringtone could...
Read more

Homabay doctors stage a go-slow

County News Tracy Nabwile -
The fight against Covid-19 in Homabay county had suffered a significant setback after doctors went on a go-slow on Tuesday. The go-slow is a...
Read more

LSK to sue chief over attack on disabled woman

News Tracy Nabwile -
On 9th April, Lydia Kigen, 50, woke up in high spirits. Lydia sells busaa, a traditional alcoholic drink that is loved by many. She...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness newsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke