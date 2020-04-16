Kenyatta: 9 more test positive, packages for the vulnerable

Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that the government will offer welfare packages for health workers and a weekly stipend for the poor.

The President announced this when he was giving the daily updates on the state of COVID-19 in the country.

One more person dies

President Kenyatta revealed that the government had found nine more cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Additionally, one more person succumbed to the illness. The number of recoveries stands at 53.

The new cases came from 704 samples, bringing the total of tests to over 10,000 people.

Protection of health workers

Healthcare workers in Kenya had been calling for a more proactive measure from the government to protect them in the front line.

The government has been swiftly moving to provide for them PPEs. However, the welfare package would also go a long way in helping boost the morale of the health care workers.

For most at the front line, though, this remains something that they take in with caution, considering the government’s propensity to talk and leave it at that.

Stipend for needy families

Additionally, the weekly stipends for needy families will also be something many needy in Kenya will hope works.

“We have identified needy families in Nairobi who will be receiving stipends every week.” President Kenyatta said in the press briefing.

Moreover, the President did not address the issue of rent payment, which many Kenyans were hoping for.

No income, rent arrears growing

Many people now do not have a source of income. As such, meeting their basic needs becomes a challenge. One of the biggest to meet is rent.

Stories emerge of landlords who have resorted to wicked ways to ‘punish’ their tenants for not paying rent for this month.

With no measure to address that, many people remain at the mercy of their landlords. This move could dent the fight against COVID-19 further.