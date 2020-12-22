Kenyatta University student arrested for cohabiting with a minor

Police officers have arrested a Kenyatta University student for cohabiting with a 15-year old girl. The student allegedly lured the minor and convinced her to move in with him.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested 20-year-old Peter Wanjohi. He has allegedly been living with the 15-year-old girl at his house in Kiambu County.

DCI detectives revealed that they arrested Wanjohi after the minor’s parents reported her missing approximately one week ago. The minor lived with her parents in Kirinyaga County.

“Her distraught parents had received a shocking text message from her. She told them that she would be in a holiday camp for a month. Sadly, Peter Wanjohi, a 20-year-old Kenyatta University student, had harbored the school-going child at his house in Gitambaya, Kiambu County,” the DCI reported.

The detectives who work around Ruiru said that they had handed over the minor and the KU student to the reporting station in Kagio. Police officers will further investigate the matter. The DCI also revealed that detectives are always ready to swing into action.

“Our detectives are ready to swing into action. When any Kenyan file a missing child’s report or any other such matter that requires our urgent attention, we will act,” he said.