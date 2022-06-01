Key dignitaries present at Madaraka Day celebration

The 59th Madaraka Day celebrations saw key government officials, political and religious leaders and foreign dignitaries grace the occasion at the newly launched Uhuru Gardens Monument and Museum.
President Uhuru Kenyatta led the celebrations which is also his last as the sitting president of the Republic of Kenya.
The President is exiting the office after the August 9 polls.
Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio is the chief guest of this year’s celebrations.
Here is the list of other key dignitaries present at Uhuru Gardens:
- First lady Margret Kenyatta
- Chief of Defence Forces General Robert K Kibochi
- Deputy President William Ruto
- Mama Rachael Ruto
- Mama Ngina Kenyatta
- Chief Justice Martha Koome
- Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu
- National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi
- Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka
- ODM leader Raila Odinga
- Azimio Coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua
- Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge
- Safaricom and KQ chairman Michael Joseph
- EACC chair Eliud Wabukala
- Azimio la Umoja governor candidate for Nairobi Polycarp Igathe
- Jubilee party Director of elections Kanini Kega
- Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit
- Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu
- Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga
- Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandagor
- Kisii Governor James Ongwae
- MP Alfred Keter
- ODM SG Edwin Sifuna
- PS Nelson Marwa
- CAS Rashid Aman
- Jimmy Kibaki
- Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi
- MP Yusuf Hassan
Among others