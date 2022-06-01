Key dignitaries present at Madaraka Day celebration

The 59th Madaraka Day celebrations saw key government officials, political and religious leaders and foreign dignitaries grace the occasion at the newly launched Uhuru Gardens Monument and Museum.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the celebrations which is also his last as the sitting president of the Republic of Kenya.

The President is exiting the office after the August 9 polls.

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio is the chief guest of this year’s celebrations.

Here is the list of other key dignitaries present at Uhuru Gardens:

First lady Margret Kenyatta

Chief of Defence Forces General Robert K Kibochi

Deputy President William Ruto

Mama Rachael Ruto

Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka

ODM leader Raila Odinga

Azimio Coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua

Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge

Safaricom and KQ chairman Michael Joseph

EACC chair Eliud Wabukala

Azimio la Umoja governor candidate for Nairobi Polycarp Igathe

Jubilee party Director of elections Kanini Kega

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu

Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandagor

Kisii Governor James Ongwae

MP Alfred Keter

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna

PS Nelson Marwa

CAS Rashid Aman

Jimmy Kibaki

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi

MP Yusuf Hassan

Among others