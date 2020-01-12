Khalighraph Jones acceptance speech after winning Best rapper in Africa

Kenya’s hard hitting rapper Khalighaph Jones has cemented his place as one of the best rappers in Africa and once again proved this after he won the Best Hip Hop Artiste Award in the just concluded Sound City MVP 2020 awards held in Nigeria.

The Leave Me Alone rapper took to stage to accept the Award and in his acceptance speech reminded everyone in attendance that he is the best rapper in Africa representing Kenya and East Africa at large.

“I represent the 254 Kenya East Africa. To some people I know this is the first time seeing me and you are wondering who I am. I am the best rapper in Africa. The East Africa has something to say. Thank You so Much. God bless you,” he said.

After winning the prestigious Award, Khalighraph Jones took to social media to thank his fans.

“Thank You so much fam. biggest achievement of my career, Never give up on your dreams no matter what some people may say about it and about you. Stay hungry and God will always come through,” he captioned.

The win however, did not gone down well with one Nigerian upcoming rapper BlaqBonez who claimed that Sound City did a huge mistake by giving the Award to the celebrated Kenyan artiste instead of him as he is in his own right the best African rapper.