Khaligraph Jones asks Octopizzo for collaboration in new hit song

By Alfred Kiura
Khalighraph Jones was named the Best Hip Hop Artiste in Africa early this month..

Award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has released a new dubbed Yes Bana and has asked fellow rapper Octopizzo for a collaboration on a song.

The Leave Me Alone rapper and Octopizzo had on several occasions in the past called out each other. They were considered as longtime rivals with comedian and radio show host Jalang’o one time asking them to do a rap battle. However, recently, the grudge seems to have gone down.

View this post on Instagram

🍍 🌸 🍍 NONCHALANT #Kamikaze #DON🍍

A post shared by DON PAPICHULO (@octopizzo) on

In his new song that features one of Sauti Sol’s member, Bien, the BLU INK CORP recording label C.E.O reveals that he does not have any grudges with the Wakiritho rapper. He asks Octopizzo why he does not want to do a track with him so that they can top the charts together.

The Mazishi hitmaker goes on to ask another talented rapper and singer Nyashinki to get on a track with him again having already done a song together dubbed Chukua Selfie.

Khaligraph Jones was recently named Best Hip Hop Artist in Africa at the Sound City MVP 2020 Awards which were held in Nigeria early this month.

Here is the song:

