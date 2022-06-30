KHRC appoints Lamba interim chair as Makau Mutua steps aside

Azimio la Umoja spokesman Makau Mutua has stepped aside as chairman of the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

KHRC has appointed Davinder Lamba as an interim chair of the board following Prof Mutua’s exit.

Lamba has been a member of the KHRC Board for many years.

“He has an exemplary and distinguished record in the human rights and social justice movements at all levels,” the lobby group said.

Prof Mutua, who is also head of Raila Odinga’s think-tank, is actively involved in the Raila campaign as among the key strategists.

“Prof Makau Mutua has stepped aside from the role of Chair of the Board to concentrate on the Azimio election campaign,” the board said in a statement on Thursday.

Lamba is described as an “activist who bears scars of his battles like a badge of honour”.

“Davinder’s quest for justice stretches back to the early post-independence years making him one of the longest-serving and most indefatigable activists in Kenya and beyond,” KHRC said.

Lamba got into activism in February 1969, when he was suspended from the University of Nairobi for organizing a protest against the cancellation of a public lecture by Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

He is also hailed as the first Kenyan architecture student to pursue a master’s degree in environmental studies at the Toronto-based York University.

Davinder has been the Executive Director of Mazingira Institute, one of the foremost and oldest civil society organizations (CSOs) established in 1978.

During the pro-reforms struggles of the 1990s, Davinder was the Co-Convener of the National Convention Executive Council (NCEC), the directors said.

“He has been the leader of Operation Firimbi, an initiative focused on “whistleblowing” exposing and confronting corruption.

“He is also associated with many other progressive advocacy initiatives in the society.”