Home News Kiambu County Boss Ferdinard Waititu Finally Impeached
News

Kiambu County Boss Ferdinard Waititu Finally Impeached

By Justin Nzioka

The embattled governor for Kiambu County Ferdinard Waititu has finally been impeached. This is after he was voted out by 63 MCAs in a move that took place yesterday. Only 1 MCA voted against his impeachment while 28 MCAs distanced themselves from the issue, by not turning up. The impeachment motion was tabled by Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia. In the motion, the governor is accused of public procurement rules violation and conflict of interest.

This is after it reached the public that Waititu had collaborated in awarding county tenders to companies owned by relatives. The county boss is also accused of having breached county procedures by hiring casual workers without involving County Service Board. On December 10, 2019 an impeachment attempt against him and his deputy Ndindi Nyoro failed after failing to meet the intended thresh hold.

Ferdinard Waititu has been out of office since September, after being barred by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi. This was due to his arraignment alongside his wife for corruption. On July, the two were charged with six charges which they denied. These revolved around an irregular procurement tender amounting to Sh588 Million, that had been awarded to a certain company.

Waititu troubles begun in May, after being summoned by the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments committee. The summon required him to give an account for financial allocations which had been unearthed by the audit report. These included, free primary education, payments for retired presidents, South Sudan peace as well as coordination for state house functions.

In a past event, Waititu told deputy president William Ruto that his troubles were due to his involvement with the Tanga Tanga team. This was during a congregational gathering at All Saint Catholic Church in  Komothai, Githunguri. The deputy president, did not hesitate to defend the accused governor over about Sh2.1 billion query by the senate.

He at some point even asked the embattled governor not to worry about the retired presidents and South Sudan issue, as they would handle that. The DP only asked Waititu to answer to the public what was relevant and touching Kiambu and leave the rest. Though, the final answer concerning his impeachment now lies in the Senate arms.

Previous articleThe Best Time to Post to Instagram in Kenya

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Respect men of God: Pastor James Ng’ang’a responds to King Kaka (Video)

Wambui Wariahe -
Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism is never short of controversies. He is always making headlines for the wrong reasons. He is at it again!...
Read more
News

Historic Agikuyu Mass Entry to Sugoi

Fredrick Musila -
Activities in Eldoret town today stopped for some time after a group of elders from the Agikuyu community all over the country made their...
Read more
News

Matiang’i talks tough on nonpayment of pending bills by Counties

Wambui Wariahe -
Counties owe their contractors and suppliers billions of shillings.  Due to prolonged delays in payments, many suppliers are struggling with bank loans and overdrafts. Others...
Read more
11,537FansLike
2,910FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kiambu County Boss Ferdinard Waititu Finally Impeached

News Justin Nzioka -
The embattled governor for Kiambu County Ferdinard Waititu has finally been impeached. This is after he was voted out by 63 MCAs in a...
Read more

The Best Time to Post to Instagram in Kenya

Technology Gilbert Kirgotty -
Social media has made it possible for millions of people across the globe to share their stories and connect with each other. Ever since...
Read more

Respect men of God: Pastor James Ng’ang’a responds to King Kaka (Video)

News Wambui Wariahe -
Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism is never short of controversies. He is always making headlines for the wrong reasons. He is at it again!...
Read more

Stuck Trying To Find Something To Watch This Christmas? Well Here’s A List Of Movies That Will Get You In The Mood 

Entertainment Pho.genic -
It’s about that time of year again, Festivities and enough joy to go around. If you haven’t yet gotten into the Christmas mood or...
Read more

Historic Agikuyu Mass Entry to Sugoi

News Fredrick Musila -
Activities in Eldoret town today stopped for some time after a group of elders from the Agikuyu community all over the country made their...
Read more

Matiang’i talks tough on nonpayment of pending bills by Counties

News Wambui Wariahe -
Counties owe their contractors and suppliers billions of shillings.  Due to prolonged delays in payments, many suppliers are struggling with bank loans and overdrafts. Others...
Read more

Kiambu Governor Impeached by the County Assembly

County News Laiza Maketso -
Kiambu Governor Impeached by the County Assembly Kiambu County Assembly has impeached its county boss Ferdinand Waititu. Following a heated debated at the county assemblies Thursday...
Read more

Breaking News: Ferdinand Waititu Impeached

Breaking news Gilbert Kirgotty -
Ferdinand Waititu has been impeached as Governor of Kiambu County. The Governor was sent home after a heated debate at the county assembly on...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke