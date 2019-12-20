Kiambu County Boss Ferdinard Waititu Finally Impeached

The embattled governor for Kiambu County Ferdinard Waititu has finally been impeached. This is after he was voted out by 63 MCAs in a move that took place yesterday. Only 1 MCA voted against his impeachment while 28 MCAs distanced themselves from the issue, by not turning up. The impeachment motion was tabled by Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia. In the motion, the governor is accused of public procurement rules violation and conflict of interest.

This is after it reached the public that Waititu had collaborated in awarding county tenders to companies owned by relatives. The county boss is also accused of having breached county procedures by hiring casual workers without involving County Service Board. On December 10, 2019 an impeachment attempt against him and his deputy Ndindi Nyoro failed after failing to meet the intended thresh hold.

Ferdinard Waititu has been out of office since September, after being barred by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi. This was due to his arraignment alongside his wife for corruption. On July, the two were charged with six charges which they denied. These revolved around an irregular procurement tender amounting to Sh588 Million, that had been awarded to a certain company.

Waititu troubles begun in May, after being summoned by the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments committee. The summon required him to give an account for financial allocations which had been unearthed by the audit report. These included, free primary education, payments for retired presidents, South Sudan peace as well as coordination for state house functions.

In a past event, Waititu told deputy president William Ruto that his troubles were due to his involvement with the Tanga Tanga team. This was during a congregational gathering at All Saint Catholic Church in Komothai, Githunguri. The deputy president, did not hesitate to defend the accused governor over about Sh2.1 billion query by the senate.

He at some point even asked the embattled governor not to worry about the retired presidents and South Sudan issue, as they would handle that. The DP only asked Waititu to answer to the public what was relevant and touching Kiambu and leave the rest. Though, the final answer concerning his impeachment now lies in the Senate arms.