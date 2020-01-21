Kiambu county gubernatorial seat at stake as senate prepares to determine Waititu’s fatefate

The senate is yet to determine the Kiambu county governor’s future today. The house, which will be represented by a committee of 11 people, will be converging on Tuesday, 21st January 2020 will discuss and make resolutions on Waititu’s impeachment motion.

Waititu was impeached early December last year by the Kiambu county assembly on a motion tabled by Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia. In the motion, Solomon accused Waititu of abuse of office, engaging in corrupt dealings and gross misconduct.

Among the accusations was violation of public precurement rules and conflict of interest. The governor was accused of awarding the county tenders to companies owned by his relatives.

Waititu was furthermore accused of breaching the county hiring protocols. It was noted that Waititu hired casual workers without the consent of the county service board.

The impeachment motion of Governor Waititu and his Deputy James Nyoro however failed to take off after it was realized that the impeachment grounds could not meet the legal thresholds. Kiambu Assembly Speaker Steven Ndichu thus postponed the debate until the legal thresholds of the impeachment were met. MCAs have however claimed that the failure of the sitting was covened by Waititu.

Waititu’s objection

On December 23rd 2019, Waituti addressed the senate through a letter claiming that the impeachment procedures were irregular. The senate speaker, Kenneth Lusaka acknowledged receipt of Waititu’s letter. He however stated that he could not act because he had not received any notification of Waititu’s impeachment.

“I have not yet received any notification from the Kiambu County Assembly Speaker regarding the impeachment of Governor Waititu. My office will act accordingly once we receive the communication and documents in evidence of the House proceedings on December 19, 2019,” Lusaka said.

Waititu, through his lawyers lawyers Ndengwa Njiru and Antony Kago who were present in the impeachment debate stated that the impeachment was not procedural.

“From the commencement, the Assembly did not have the requisite statutory quorum at any particular time… The number of the Members of the Assembly is 92, thus the statutory quorum required under Section 33(2) of the County Governments Act to pass such a special motion is 62 members,” the lawyers argued.

The senate is yet to look at the given facts today in order to determine Waititu’s future. The representative committee consists of 11members from both sides. 6 of the members will be representing the majority side while the remaining 5 will be representing the minority side.

The sitting is however being convened despite the legality questions that have been raised. According to the law, the senate was supposed to discuss on the issue upon its emergence. Waititu’s case is however being handled over a month after its emergence. In his defense the, the senate speaker has stated that delay was unavoidable. In his statement, he says that the impeachment took place while the house was on recess meaning it was not possible for him to call for a sitting.