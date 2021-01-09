Kiambu family murders: Police arrest missing son

Police have arrested the missing son of a Kiambu couple murdered alongside their two children, nephew, and farmhand.

This arrest follows the Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga on Friday the 8th of January 2021, confirming that the police could not trace the eldest son after the family murders.

Although the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student’s phone was off, the police managed to track the last signal to Naivasha, Nakuru County.

On Saturday morning, the 9th of January 2021, the police announced a new development to the mysterious murder case. According to the cops, they have managed to link the eldest son to the family murder.

Mysterious murder case.

The police had suspected that the assailants had used someone close to the family to access the compound. They further noted that they did not find any signs of forced entry into the compound.

The police also ruled out robbers seeing the assailants had not taken anything from the house.

Nicholas Njoroge’s family murder case has attracted attention owing to the murder of five family members in cold blood while in their compound.

According to sources, Njoroge’s extended family has in recent years lost several family members in mysterious circumstances.

In 2016, Allan Njire, Njoroge’s brother, was shot and injured by unknown assailants.

In 2017, Kenneth Mwangi, Njoroge’s other brother, was killed mysteriously. His killers hit him with a blunt object from behind.

Njoroge was stabbed 36 times on that fateful day after allegedly watching his family getting butchered.

According to reports, the American-based nurse had jumped from the balcony while attempting to run away.

However, the assailants managed to catch up with him before he could escape. This explains why the detectives found Njoroge’s body outside his house but inside his compound.

The cops found the rest of the family inside the house.

According to some residents, they had seen a parked motorcycle and probox outside the compound on that fateful day.

Residents also claimed that the eldest son, Lawrence Njoroge was previously not in good terms with his folks. According to the locals, Lawrence had previously accused his mother of bewitching him.