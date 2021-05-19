Kiambu Governor to be prosecuted over Juja chaos

James Nyoro, the Kiambu Governor, and his team may face prosecution over the Juja by-election chaos. IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati revealed that he intends to write to DPP Nordin Haji asking him to prosecute the Governor and his team.

Speaking to the media, Chebukati said that the DPP needs to prosecute perpetrators of the Juja chaos.

After chaos erupted, IEBC had to suspend tallying in Juja constituency. Chebukati faulted the Kiambu Governor for starting the chaos and disrupting the tallying process.

“At around 10:20 pm tonight, there was disruption of the tallying process at Mang’u HighSchool Tallying centre in Juja Constituency. A group of individuals led by the Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro caused the disruption,” Chebukati said at the time.

Before the disruption at night, three men had stormed the tallying centre. They caused a commotion making several people raise concerns. Police officers intervened and arrested the three individuals.

The chaos

The Kiambu Governor alleged that votes belonging to Jubilee candidate Susan Njeri were dumped in a school in Juja. He demanded a halt of the counting and tallying. He claimed that unknown people were trying to rig the elections so that the results favour Koimburi.

“We don’t give a damn! We don’t care,” Nyoro said.