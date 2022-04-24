Menu
Kibaki Jnr hails ‘legendary’ dad

Date:

Mwai Kibaki Jnr, the grandson of former President Mwai Kibaki, has paid tribute to his grandfather.

The death of Mwai Kibaki was announced on Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He thanked the public for their support and described the late Kibaki as a legend.

“Sometimes, a legend that endures for decades, endures for a reason. To realise the power of our dreams and inspire galaxies of greatness for generations to come.

“The sky is not the limit, it’s only the beginning. Legends never die 1931-2022. Rest in peace your excellency.”

He then shared throwback photos of the couple President Kibaki and the late Lucy Kibaki and captioned ‘together forever’.

His brother Sean Andrew paid tribute by changing his profile and adding a dark photo to reflect he is mourning.

