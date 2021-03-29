Kibaki still receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital 3 weeks later

Three weeks after his admission to the Nairobi Hospital, retired President Mwai Kibaki is reportedly still receiving treatment at the hospital.

The retired President was admitted to the hospital on 9th March. Initially, reports revealed that doctors were treating him for low blood pressure. Fresh reports indicate that at the moment, they are treating him for a condition that affects his immune system.

“He is still in the VIP ward of Nairobi Hospital. Due to Covid-19, only his doctors and authorized visitors can see him,” a source told journalists.

Ngari Gituku, Kibaki’s private secretary, has dismissed reports that the retired President has been admitted at the hospital for the past three weeks.

On 11th March, Ngari Gituku told journalists that the retired President had only gone to Nairobi Hospital for a routine check-up. He has declined to reveal any more information on Kibaki’s health status.

Mwai Kibaki has been in and out of the hospital for several years. Some people link his ailments to old age, and others link it to the accident he had in 2002.

In 2004, doctors admitted him at the facility for what they said was a blood clot in his right leg. At the time, they also diagnosed him with mild high blood pressure. In 2016, his family flew him to South Africa for surgery on the carotid artery, which was successful.

In 2019, he also flew to London for a series of medical check-ups. His latest encounter was in June last year when he complained of pain in his lower abdomen.

Mwai Kibaki has maintained a low profile since his retirement in 2013.