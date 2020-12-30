Kibicho addresses mystery safe in his office alleged to store large amounts of money

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has opened up about the safe in his office alleged to have been used to store large amounts of money.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku, the PS dismissed reports that the safe was currently being used for such purposes.

Kibicho said that people think the money is printed and covertly brought to his office from De La Rue, which is not possible as every cent spends by the Ministry is approved by Parliament.

He claimed that he found the safe in the office, so probably it may have been used to store money by previous government officers.

“We have a history as a nation, and in the past, there was a lot of machinations. The previous holders of this office probably used to store money there, but now the accountability measures are stringent,” he said.

Kibicho stated that, in order to put concerns to rest, he put the keys on the safe for anyone doubtful to go and open and confirm for them.

He added that whoever opens and finds money in the safe will have the money for them.

Kibicho also stated that the Ministry accounted for the confidential account worth Sh100 million under the IFMIS system.

The PS also addressed the claims about the deep state, saying that the whole narrative was a creation of fertile imagination but with no basis.

He also dismissed rumors that he would be vying for the gubernatorial seat in Kirinyaga in the upcoming 2022 general elections since he and the current Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru were good friends.

Kibicho explained that he has every interest in seeing the current governor succeed and would do everything possible within his powers to make her win again in 2022.

He said that if Governor Waiguru was not fit to be the County Head, she would have been sent packing months ago after an impeachment motion against her sailed through.