Kibicho hits out at Waiguru for using him as scapegoat for her woes

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has told County Governor Anne Waiguru to “stop using me as a scapegoat for your failures!”

In a renewed speech attack, Kibicho accused the governor for associating her political and leadership woes on him, saying he is neither a county employee nor has he been elected as a county leader.

In addition, he noted that he is a state officer and as such does not serve the county government on any capacity.

As a result, Kibicho said his name should not be maligned, associated and dragged in the governor’s predicament.

“My office is not in Kirinyaga. It is in Harambee House. If you have failed to account for your corruption claims and leadership failure, cease from dragging my name into your mess, ” Kibicho said.

“You can’t be in office for five years and continually use Kibicho as a scapegoat for all your woes. I have my cut out roles and I can account for them to my appointee both in the county and the entire country,” he added.

The PS urged Waiguru to concentrate on raising the living standards of the county residents who deserve better and transformative leadership.

Kibicho advised Waiguru to use a part of her campaign season in seeking for his vote as he is equally a Kirinyaga voter, rather than wasting her time fighting him in political rallies.

“Using my name for your misfortunes will not give you political mileage and sympathy. Sell your score card and agenda to Kirinyaga residents. If you are wise enough, humble yourself and seek for your vote from me because I’m a county voter too,” he said.

His sentiments comes a few days after Waiguru, in an UDA political rally in Embu, advised the President to sack Kibicho for his aggressive involvement in politics.

Kibicho said he shall remain unbowed and will continue participating in politics through enlightening the electorate on the qualities of good leaders.

He says facing opposition and degrading remarks from the UDA brigade will not deter him from his mission.

“Those insulting me for that are yet to taste my wrath. If they are planning to author a slur dictionary, don’t they know I’m an expert and a spring of insults, let them consult me,” he retorted.

With regard to Deputy President William Ruto’s Sunday visit, Kibicho urged the UDA brigade to be courteous during their presence in the county.

“Those who are coming are welcome, but we insist that they should respect us as Kirinyaga residents. Use your visit to talk to the people and should you feel generous you can as well warm their pockets,” Kibicho said.

County Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici termed it as unfair for Waiguru to fight Kibicho despite the PS having used his influence in bringing massive development projects in the county.

Both were speaking in Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea during the graduation of 1,120 bodaboda riders who underwent a five-day safety sensitization program.