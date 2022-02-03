Menu
KICC records 60pc rebound in meetings, exhibitions

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has recorded a 60 per cent rebound in the meetings and exhibitions business as it emerges from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic backed by a turnaround plan.

KICC Chief Executive Nana Gecaga, whose term is nearing its end after seven years at the helm, said during a media roundtable on Tuesday that they are now getting busy.

“I don’t say we were dormant (but) we are getting back to back-to-back events after quite a difficult period,” she said. “There was a big ripple effect. We had to take stock and realign ourselves and see where we need to go.” 

This meant the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) centre had to diversify its offerings and innovate, and is now open for weddings, birthday parties, private screenings, art exhibitions and concerts, among other events. “The fact that we have space means money or cost should not be a barrier,” Ms Gecaga said.

Some of the significant meetings set to be hosted at KICC are the African Union New Partnership for Africa’s Development conference slated for this month as well as the prestigious World Travel Awards coming up later in the year.

“We are working round the clock to ensure the venue is up to par with our clients,” Gecaga said.

