Home News Kikuyu singer releases new song condemning Uhuru Kenyatta hours after his sex...
News

Kikuyu singer releases new song condemning Uhuru Kenyatta hours after his sex photos were leaked

By Alfred Kiura
Kikuyu singer releases new song condemning Uhuru Kenyatta hours after his sex photos were leaked.

Renowned Kikuyu singer Muigai wa Njoroge has released a new song dubbed Ino Migunda (These Lands) which criticizes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

The song was uploaded on YouTube hours after his sex photos started to make rounds on social media with people calling him out for cheating on his wife.

In the new song which has so far garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube since its release, he calls the government, condemning the ongoing demolitions in the country and to add salt to injury they are going on at a time the country is facing the Coronavirus pandemic.

He went on to state that people should not lose their lives in the name of land adding that a time will come when the land will be divided equally.

He went on to criticize the dynasties and political gods who control big lands and when a poor man gets some wealth, they are called thieves.

A time is coming when the poor people will rise up and say no to this oppression on that day, a house will burn in Kisumu while those in Kabarak will scream so hard that they will be heard in Nyahururu and those at your grandfather’s house will escape on foot.”

In Kenya, when a poor man’s child gets some money, he is a thief. But when the one from a dynasty becomes wealthy, it is deemed inheritance. We have been ruled by thieves since we were born but this one you are calling a thief will end the looting culture,” he said in another part as Deputy President Willia Ruto’s image appeared.

He went on to call out politicians who during campaigns can buy T-shirts, caps, and handouts but cannot provide a free face mask for the same people.

He also criticized the government for using four million shillings to provide tea to health workers in a month while the poor are being kicked out of their houses.

Related news

News

Senator Isaac Mwaura wins global recognition

Tracy Nabwile -
Following his relentless work in fighting for the rights of vulnerable children in Kenya, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has won global recognition. Terre Des Hommes...
Read more
News

Team to be deployed from Nairobi to solve Nyandarua murders

Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, there has been a significant rise in the number of murder cases in Nyandarua county. The gruesome murders target women and children. The...
Read more
County news

Police are responsible for the rising number of Covid-19 cases- Governor Mutua

Stanley Kasee -
Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua accused the police of being responsible for the rising in the number of Covid-19 cases in the county. The county...
Read more
NewsStanley Kasee -

Nakuru Senator’s sister freed after spending 2 years behind bars

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s sister, Peris Njoki has been freed following a High court order after spending 2 years behind bars. The senator’s sister was...
Read more
Africa newsChuoyo Protus -

Al-Shabaab sets up COVID-19 facility in Somalia

The Al-Shabaab, a renowned terror outfit, has set up a COVID-19 treatment facility in Southern Somalia. According to Africanews.com, the Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group set up...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

MP vows to lead citizens to rebel against curfew and social...

Sunday the 14th of June saw Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa vow to lead Kenyans into rebelling against the curfew and social distancing. He, however,...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Magoha’s shocking message to parents as schools face reopening

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has told parents that they have to bear the costs of acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) once schools reopen. Speaking...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,481FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kikuyu singer releases new song condemning Uhuru Kenyatta hours after his...

News Alfred Kiura -
Renowned Kikuyu singer Muigai wa Njoroge has released a new song dubbed Ino Migunda (These Lands) which criticizes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. The song was...
Read more

Make-up amidst Covid-19

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
I must say with the current norm of putting on masks, it is quite hard to put on makeup. Makeup is bound to stain...
Read more

Productive lessons from the covid-19 calamity

Health Laiza Maketso -
The entire globe currently faces a great crisis. Food shortage, quarantine, travel bans, closed borders, and much more. Being a human now isn’t easy...
Read more

4 fascinating reasons to buy a new mattress

Health Laiza Maketso -
Sleep plays a vital role in our overall health as it provides us with energy; it rests the body and provides some peace from...
Read more

Senator Isaac Mwaura wins global recognition

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following his relentless work in fighting for the rights of vulnerable children in Kenya, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has won global recognition. Terre Des Hommes...
Read more

Ruto meets with senators ahead of Waiguru’s impeachment motion

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
Reports show that Deputy President William Ruto met with a section of Senators that support him. They discussed Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru's impeachment motion. The...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke