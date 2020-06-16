Kikuyu singer releases new song condemning Uhuru Kenyatta hours after his sex photos were leaked.

Renowned Kikuyu singer Muigai wa Njoroge has released a new song dubbed Ino Migunda (These Lands) which criticizes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

The song was uploaded on YouTube hours after his sex photos started to make rounds on social media with people calling him out for cheating on his wife.

In the new song which has so far garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube since its release, he calls the government, condemning the ongoing demolitions in the country and to add salt to injury they are going on at a time the country is facing the Coronavirus pandemic.

He went on to state that people should not lose their lives in the name of land adding that a time will come when the land will be divided equally.

He went on to criticize the dynasties and political gods who control big lands and when a poor man gets some wealth, they are called thieves.

“A time is coming when the poor people will rise up and say no to this oppression on that day, a house will burn in Kisumu while those in Kabarak will scream so hard that they will be heard in Nyahururu and those at your grandfather’s house will escape on foot.”

In Kenya, when a poor man’s child gets some money, he is a thief. But when the one from a dynasty becomes wealthy, it is deemed inheritance. We have been ruled by thieves since we were born but this one you are calling a thief will end the looting culture,” he said in another part as Deputy President Willia Ruto’s image appeared.

He went on to call out politicians who during campaigns can buy T-shirts, caps, and handouts but cannot provide a free face mask for the same people.

He also criticized the government for using four million shillings to provide tea to health workers in a month while the poor are being kicked out of their houses.